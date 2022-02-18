by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is aiming for slightly smaller class sizes next year. Additionally, in a new practice, teachers whose classes reach a certain size could get extra help from another staff member placed in the room.
“We thought of this to give relief to our teachers,” School Board member Jim Schul said at the board’s January 20 meeting.
School Board members approved at their February 3 meeting class size targets of 19 for kindergarten, 21 for first grade, 23 for second grade and 25 for both third and fourth grade. They also approved ranges of 17-22 for kindergarten, 19-24 for first grade, 20-25 for second grade and 23-26 for third and fourth grade. The targets and ranges are the same as in the past for kindergarten through second grade, while the third grade target is a decrease of one, from 26 previously, and the fourth grade target is a decrease of three, from 28 in the past. The third and fourth grade ranges also decreased; the third grade range was 23 to 27, and the fourth grade range was 25 to 29.
If a class is larger than the range, it could have an instructional educational assistant added to it to assist the teacher. These staff members go through additional training in educational practices, Human Resources Director Emily Solheid said. Once a class is at 30 students, district staff would consider splitting it and adding another class.
“We are trying to alleviate some of the challenges some of our teachers face,” Schul said.
School Board member Michael Hanratty said he had some concerns when imagining a class of 30 students, a teacher and an educational assistant, but he appreciated the work put into the proposal to address his concerns about larger classes with co-teachers. “It still seems like a lot,” he said of classes.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said he felt 30 was too high a number to have in place as a cap. “I”m thinking about how we sell what we’re doing in the district,” he said.
Conversely, School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she would prefer to keep 30 as the mark. “It’s a reasonable number. It may draw people’s attention, but I don’t think that will draw people’s attention as much as the [class] range,” she said.
The School Board approved the class sizes with the exception of Sonneman.
Keep reading the Winona Post for updates on WAPS’ budget development process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.