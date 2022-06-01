by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Whether Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) will expand its preschool classes to additional school buildings remains in question after Community Education Director Ann Riebel told School Board members WAPS would need more funding to do so.
Earlier this year, the School Board directed Riebel to study the possibility of expanding preschool programming to all the district’s elementary schools as a potential strategy for increasing enrollment. Some School Board members said increasing preschool enrollment could introduce more families to WAPS’ facilities and staff and possibly lead to them remaining in the district for kindergarten through 12th grade.
Today, the district holds half-day preschool classes at Goodview Elementary School and Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School (W-K).
When considering whether to recommend expanding preschool programming, one factor Riebel considered was where preschool-aged children live, she said at the School Board’s May 19 meeting. She found that most live near W-K, she said.
Riebel said she also thought through student needs. The district is experiencing an increase in the number of preschool students qualifying for English Learner programming, she said, so WAPS would need to consider how to support those families.
Children are also arriving at preschool needing more time to learn skills such as sharing and interacting in a group, as they have not had as much of a chance to engage with people in public during the pandemic, Riebel said.
Riebel said she also considered staffing. Staffing costs would increase if the district expanded preschool classes, she said.
Costs would increase outside of staffing, as well, Riebel said. There would also be costs tied to adding bus routes for transporting students, Riebel said.
Riebel said she analyzed the lesson materials WAPS would need and space requirements for playing and learning, as well. At W-K now, it is difficult to find space indoors during the winter for students to work on gross motor skills, for example, she said.
Improved spaces could also help the district market preschool programming, Riebel said. Having preschool classes in large areas of district facilities close to front offices so families meet and greet staff as they drop students off could bring families into the district, she said.
When taking all student, staff and lesson material needs into account, Riebel said, WAPS would require more funding to expand current preschool programming. Community partnerships could be an option, she said.
School Board member Jim Schul asked whether the district could put one-time federal COVID relief money, or ESSER funding, toward preschool programming. Finance Director Sarah Slaby said because ESSER funding is one-time funding, the district could not build a program with it and count on having that funding for the program in the future. Superintendent Annette Freiheit echoed Slaby’s point, saying that it would be difficult to fund a substantial program such as preschool with ESSER funding and plan to keep the program going after the COVID relief money is gone, as the district would then have to cover the program’s costs from its general fund. Covering the program’s costs from the general fund would significantly impact the general fund, she added. “That’d be my concern with the ESSER funding,” she said.
In next year’s draft budget and its spending to date, WAPS has already allocated all but approximately $436,000 of its ESSER funds.
In contrast, School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she was concerned about district leaders saying there was a need and a desire to grow preschool programming, but that it was not possible. “I worry that if we keep holding onto that belief, we’re going to stay where we are,” she said. “I’m of the mindset [of] if we believe we can, we can.”
While district staff said WAPS would need additional funding for more preschool programming, the School Board has not yet officially voted on how to proceed.
