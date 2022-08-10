by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Now that Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) decided to pursue an $86 million facilities referendum in April 2023, district leaders are developing plans to communicate with the public about the proposed building projects.
School districts cannot use taxpayer dollars to encourage the public to vote “yes” for a referendum; however, school districts can provide factual information about a referendum to community members. “So all our information will be the factual information for the project,” Superintendent Annette Freiheit said. WAPS is pursuing a two-question referendum, with the first question asking for $71 million, the bulk of which comes from a facilities task force recommendation to remodel classrooms, add on to buildings at the elementary level and address deferred maintenance, and the second asking for $15 million to build an additional high school gym and remodel music classrooms, for example. If the referendum is approved, it would raise property taxes. A goal for the district would be to explain what the proposed projects are in greater detail through things like diagrams, for instance, Communications Director John Casper said. Casper said he would want the district to provide information about when and where to vote in the special election, additionally.
“And as private citizens, on top of being board members, we also can provide information,” School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said at the board’s August 4 meeting.
Freiheit said she would like the district to provide information on its website, as well as through emails, social media and videos. The district could also provide information in its printed newsletter, Casper said. Other communication might happen by word of mouth, Denzer said in an interview. Freiheit said she would like the district to hold town hall meetings as opportunities for WAPS to receive input from the community, as well.
Casper agreed about holding public meetings, noting, “I think it’s going to be really crucial for us to hold in-person engagement events, too.” At those events, district staff would discuss with community members why WAPS is asking for funding, for instance, he said.
WAPS could also provide opportunities for community members to spend time in district facilities, Denzer said, so the public could get to know more about what the buildings look like.
While WAPS works to provide information, groups separate from school districts can advocate for approving a referendum using private funds. Freiheit said she believed there would be such a committee as an offshoot of the facilities task force, a group which developed the recommendation for the building projects in the referendum. When that group would meet has yet to be determined, she said. Casper said there would be such a group, called a “vote yes” committee, led by community members.
“We’re not there yet, but historically — the district has done referendums in the past — there’s been a committee formed, a ‘yes’ committee formed, some people outside of us that are willing to start promoting,” Denzer said.
With the referendum taking place in a special election, combining polling places may be an option. A draft timeline from WAPS mentions this possibility in noting that combining polling places would need to take place by December 31 of this year. Freiheit said she did not know at this time whether there would be combined polling places for the special election. Combining polling places may mean community members who live farther outside town would have to travel to vote, though. There may also be fewer locations to vote and changes in where community members go to vote.
While starting to consider how to communicate with the public about the referendum, district leaders are also aware that they must finalize the scope of the referendum projects and how to finance them by January 11. Denzer said at the board’s August 4 meeting that in a discussion she and Freiheit had with the district’s architectural and tax consultants, the consultants suggested the district make these decisions in December so it does not get too close to the January deadline.
The district may face additional challenges in trying to communicate about this referendum, which has multiple projects happening at multiple buildings, as opposed to a referendum with one project at one building, School Board member Karl Sonneman said. “I say this mainly so that we realize what we have to get going on, that what we’re going to have to do is really sketch out — I think much better than you would typically think you might be doing — what this is going to look like, before the referendum takes place,” he said.
“I think the important part of us is to do exactly what Director Sonneman is talking about,” Denzer said.
In the meantime, it would be valuable for the board to hear from career and technical education teachers and elementary teachers, Sonneman said, about their current facilities and facility needs. Denzer agreed. Freiheit also said district leaders will have an opportunity to give their feedback to WAPS’ architectural consultants.
