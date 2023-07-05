by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) did not discontinue any of its major initiatives after conducting an audit of its operations, which sought to review all of its programs and determine whether they should continue. Through the operational audit, the district also developed plans for meeting its strategic plan goals.
Superintendent Annette Freiheit said the audit consisted of directors and principals reviewing and providing input on strategic plan goals, and principals sharing feedback from their staff members. Freiheit presented the reports on the operational audit and strategic plan at the School Board’s June 22 meeting.
One main initiative in WAPS’ strategic plan is Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), a set of learning and teaching strategies centered on reading, writing, collaborating and asking questions. The program is in place at the middle and high school level, where students learn how to take and annotate notes, for example. When developing its strategic plan last year, the district included a goal to expand AVID to the elementary level. The School Board earlier this year approved funding to do so. Then, Freiheit said this spring pausing the expansion had been considered, and questions remained about whether WAPS would begin AVID at the elementary level. In the operational audit, some staff recommended not moving forward with elementary AVID; however, Freiheit said the district will move forward with the program for elementary students. Some staff expressed concerns about elementary teachers implementing AVID while already having a heavy workload, with new state requirements about how to teach reading, for example, Freiheit said. According to a document that was part of the audit, some staff said, “AVID in the elementary needs to be paused for now,” “Little to no buy-in for elementary AVID” and “No time to implement at elementary.” Some staff also said that, “Leaders at the elementary level need more training to be able to better promote future implementation,” and they wanted more “Communication regarding AVID’s purpose at the elementary level.” Some staff said other areas for improvement were having buy-in for school-wide implementation at the high school and more funding for AVID and other initiatives. Freiheit said that in light of those concerns, some staff will receive training in AVID this summer, then develop a plan for putting AVID in place more gradually, so elementary teachers are not overwhelmed. “And I think that was the biggest hesitation for the staff,” she said.
Some of the thought behind moving ahead with a more gradual phase-in of AVID at the elementary level is allowing staff to determine how AVID strategies would be used in each grade, Freiheit said, and what actions they are currently taking that would work well in AVID. “And that takes time to really dig into, and that’s the work that they’d be looking at,” she said.
When it comes to what is working well, some staff said in a document from the audit that teachers of AVID are supportive of it, the program is improving at the middle school and AVID is a good elective for high school students.
Some staff raised concerns about implementing another major district initiative, the multi-tiered system of support (MTSS). With MTSS, schools work to provide instruction that meets the needs of all students, as well as additional help for students who would benefit from it. Concerned employees said additional staff and resources were needed to provide students with extra help or enrichment. Freiheit said the district first needs to continue improving the initial level, or Tier I, of MTSS, in which the district strives to provide high-quality instruction for all students. Some staff said strengthening the initial level of MTSS at the elementary level was working well, and some said, “MTSS is helping to focus our work” and “Tier I is improving.” The district can next consider how to improve the extra support and enrichment it provides to students, which are the next levels of MTSS, or Tiers II and III, Freiheit said. Staff will keep in mind how to best create schedules that allow time for helping students, she said, and the district will consider what training the staff need to provide students support.
A lack of training in culturally relevant instruction, or instruction that incorporates students’ diverse backgrounds and different cultural traditions in the classroom, was another concern. Some staff noted, “No conversations/work/[professional development] about culturally relevant learning this year,” “Not much time allocated now,” “We haven’t determined how to support teachers in this piece …” and “We need to show growth in this area to some members of our community.” Freiheit said that when an outside group provides staff training in the district, one factor the district considers is how the training can be culturally relevant for students and how it would help teachers educate in a culturally relevant way. Moving forward, the district will consider these factors with staff training, she said.
Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), in which positive behaviors are reinforced with prizes, is a major initiative of the district’s, as well, and received mostly positive reviews in the audit. Some staff said, “PBIS at WMS is going very well,” and “PBIS sustaining at elementary” is working well; however, some staff said PBIS requires funding.
The district’s World’s Best Workforce plan is an annual academic accountability plan the state requires of all districts and includes targets for reading, math, and science scores, as well as other academic achievement goals. Some staff provided feedback saying that students receiving additional help in areas such as reading works well. With regard to what wasn’t working as well, some staff said, “We talk about the report when it is due, but not other times,” and “Opportunity gaps still need work to close,” in addition to, “Struggle because Tiers 2 and 3 are absent” in an apparent reference to MTSS.
Part of the district leaders’ work was to create some plans outlining work for WAPS to complete to accomplish goals in its strategic plan. The district made note of steps it took in the 2022-2023 school year, Freiheit said, in order to build off that work.
