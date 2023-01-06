by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) expects to bring in about $1.4 million less in revenue next year, meaning the district will likely have to cut spending in next year’s budget.
At its January 5 meeting, Finance Director Sarah Slaby presented the School Board with a revenue projection of $36.1 million for 2023-2024. That’s a decrease from this year’s budgeted revenue of about $37.5 million. She also recommended that the district plan to spend $35.55 million next year, down from $38.4 million this year, so the district’s savings would rise to 9.3 percent of its operating costs. That would help the district save some room in the budget to cover pay increases in union contracts. The board set a policy last year of aiming for savings to be at 8 to 10 percent. Last month, a few School Board members said they would prefer to stay toward the upper end of the range at 9 or 10 percent, with one noting the district had union contracts to settle. School Board member Karl Sonneman also asked that the board receive information about the effect of projecting expenses of $36 million. According to information provided to the board by Slaby, projecting expenses of $35.6 million would decrease savings to 9.15 percent, expenses of $35.7 million would equate to 8.84 percent in savings and expenses of 35.9 million would mean 8.24 percent in savings.
The projected budget decrease follows the district’s budget shrinking in recent years, as well. The projected revenue for 2024 is a decrease from this year’s budgeted revenue of about $37.5 million and last year’s revenue of about $38.8 million. Additionally, the projected expenses are lower than this year’s budgeted expenses of about $38.4 million and last year’s expenses of about $39.3 million.
A key part of the districts’ revenue is the state funding they receive per student. WAPS has faced enrollment decline, with enrollment decreasing to 2,371 last December from 2,501 in June 2021.
Slaby also recommended that the district include an assumption of a 3 percent increase for unions with which it will be negotiating, as other district unions and the district have settled contracts with increases of approximately that percentage.
School Board member Jim Schul said he was keeping in mind that some unions and the district settled contracts before recent upticks in inflation. Slaby said she was also considering which unions’ pay was on par with others’ in the area. If too high a percentage increase were assumed, she added, the district ultimately could not employ as many staff members. “So we’re constantly going to need to be balancing that,” she said. At the end of the day, she continued, budgeting for a 3 percent raise does not mean that would be the district’s settlement.
School Board members Nancy Denzer and Jim Schul noted that having savings is vital during union negotiations in order to have a funding source to use for salary increases.
