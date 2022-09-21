by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public School’s (WAPS) April 2023 referendum will address high priority maintenance needs throughout the district, and would tackle about 80 percent of them.
WAPS is pursuing an $86 million referendum next year that includes addressing deferred maintenance, adding to some buildings and renovating some schools to create flexible learning spaces. The goal of the additions is to improve accessibility.
The deferred maintenance items in the referendum are based on a facilities analysis completed in 2021 by the district’s architecture consultant Wold in collaboration with district staff. That report found the district faces about $63 million in deferred maintenance needs. Overall, the referendum is projected to address about $50.5 million in deferred maintenance, meaning about $12.5 million would be left.
Wold ranked maintenance project by priority. Priority one maintenance items include life safety issues, health issues, accessibility issues, hazardous materials and deteriorating items to be addressed in zero to two years, according to WAPS’ architecture consultant Wold. Priority two maintenance items include energy issues, deteriorating items, accessibility issues, modernization, hazardous materials and health issues to be addressed in two to five years. There are lower prioritization levels of priority three, priority four, priority five and priority N, non-prioritized. The referendum includes most priority one and priority two projects.
Superintendent Annette Freiheit said that the referendum may not address all priority one and two maintenance projects. Exactly what projects the referendum will tackle is subject to change as Wold continues working on project plans, she said.
The referendum will be the largest the district has sought in years, and if passed, WAPS would make debt payments for years to come. When asked if some deferred maintenance not being addressed in the referendum could set up problems with funding those projects in the future, Building and Grounds Director Mike McArdle said yes, noting, “We have problems funding things everyday.”
“Every school board and every school district always has to keep those in mind,” Freiheit said.
Of the $63 million in deferred maintenance needs, there would be about $2.5 million remaining at the elementary level after a referendum. About $4 million would be left at both the middle and high school. At the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC), about $900,000 would remain, while at Paul Giel Field, about $600,000 would be left.
In the $63 million in deferred maintenance, about $31 million is at elementary level, about $11.5 million is at the middle school, approximately $17 million is at the high school, about $1.2 million is at the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC) and approximately $18 million is at Paul Giel Field.
The referendum includes some projects listed specifically as deferred maintenance, while other deferred maintenance items are included in renovations in the referendum. For example, painting cafeteria walls at Jefferson is a deferred maintenance item included in the addition of new cafeteria space to the school proposed in the referendum.
Of the $31 million at the elementary level, about $29.1 million is priority one and two maintenance. The referendum covers $12.7 million of priority one and two maintenance at the elementary level. There is also deferred maintenance addressed in some renovations and additions in the referendum, totaling about $7 million at Washignton-Kosciusko Elementary School ( W-K), about $8.7 million at Jefferson Elementary School and about $141,000 at Goodview Elementary School. Adding the $12.7 million, $7 million, $8.7 million and $141,000, about $28.5 million in deferred maintenance is included in the referendum at the elementary level.
At the middle school, the facilities analysis identified about $11.5 million is deferred maintenance needs, out of the $63 million districtwide. The referendum covers about $7.5 million of priority one and two maintenance at the middle school.
At the high school, the facilities analysis found about $17 million is deferred maintenance, out of the $63 million throughout WAPS. Of that $17 million, about $12.9 million is priority one and two maintenance. The referendum covers about $13 million of priority one and two maintenance at the high school.
The referendum also accounts for about $280,000 in priority one and two deferred maintenance needs at the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC) and $1.2 million in priority one and two deferred maintenance needs at Paul Giel Field. The facitiiles analysis identified about $1.2 million in deferred maintenance needs at the ALC and about $1.8 million at Paul Giel Field.
When asked if possibly having some high priority deferred maintenance items not addressed in the referendum was a concern or problem, McArdle said, “I think that’s a concern of every single brick and mortar building that stands today, because your maintenance needs change daily. So even if we were to address all of them, there would be new ones that arise tomorrow.”
Communications Director John Casper said if the referendum addressed all deferred maintenance needs, the schools would appear the same, and they may not have the updated learning environments the district wants. “So I think you have to strike a balance between what will the community support, what do we want our classrooms to look like and what projects do we want to fix?” he said. He added, “We would have a really good looking 90-year-old elementary school …. It wouldn’t have that flexibility that aligns how we envision our education to go.”
