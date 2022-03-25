by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) officials project the district will be about $634,000 over budget this year. The district’s unreserved general fund budget is about $36 million.
Finance Director Sarah Slaby said at a March 17 Finance Committee meeting and March 24 School Board meeting that revenue is projected to be about $100,000 less than projected when the School Board approved the 2022 budget in early summer 2021. Additionally, expenses are projected to be about $533,000 greater than expected.
Some of the expenses come from the district not budgeting any funds for substitute teachers or paraprofessionals, Slaby said at the Finance Committee meeting. Now, WAPS has to make room in the budget for about $177,000 for substitute teachers and about $43,000 for substitute paraprofessionals. Not budgeting for substitutes was likely an oversight, Slaby said, arising from the district needing fewer substitutes during the distance and hybrid learning periods in the prior school year.
WAPS also initially projected that it would spend about $12,500 for summer programming for qualifying special education students, but ultimately spent about $156,000, Slaby said. School Board members Nancy Denzer and Karl Sonneman asked about the costs being covered with federal COVID relief, or ESSER, funding, and Slaby said she could look into whether it would qualify.
A large portion of the difference in expenses comes from utility costs, Slaby said. WAPS had higher than expected gas and electricity bills, for instance.
Another expense comes from administration changes, Slaby said, as Goodview Elementary School and the Winona Area Learning Center both have full-time principals now after shifts earlier this school year.
Regarding revenue, the district initially budgeted that it would receive about $115,000 in charter school sponsoring funds, Slaby told the Finance Committee, but she said she did not know why that revenue was budgeted as the district no longer sponsors these schools, so it will not receive that funding.
As a result of running over budget, the district’s reserves, or fund balance, are projected to decrease from about 11 percent to 8.2 percent of annual operating expenses. The projected fund balance of about 8.2 percent would not meet the current district policy of striving for 10 percent. The School Board is expected to vote in the near future on changing that policy to the range of 8 to 10 percent.
