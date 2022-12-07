Board debates paring down, expanding $86M request
by ALEXANDRA RETTER
As inflation increases construction costs, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members directed consultants last week to bring back new cost estimates for the district’s spring 2023 facilities referendum. The board asked for a new estimated cost for completing all referendum projects the board initially approved — previously estimated to cost $86 million — and costs for completing pared down sets of projects.
Paul Aplikowski of the district’s architecture firm Wold said the district should consider increasing the amount it asks for in the referendum or scaling back the number of projects to fit the initial $86 million estimate. He reminded the board that if projects go over budget, the district could not get more funding, but would have to reduce the number of projects it completes. He added that projects could be deferred and funded with a future referendum or through the district’s long-term facilities maintenance plan.
School Board member Jim Schul asked about the cost of completing the proposed pre-K through grade four projects. “I want to prioritize pre-K through four,” he said. Aplikowski said he estimated the new cost of the elementary projects would be $53 million. Schul also asked that the board receive information about the projects it could do within the existing $86 million plan and the estimated cost of completing all previously proposed projects.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said the referendum amount could be reduced to, for example, the estimated cost of completing elementary projects, $53 million, or another amount so a few more projects could be added, such as $58 or $60 million. Then, in seven or 10 years, he said, the district could propose another referendum. Schul said he was fine with that approach.
In contrast, School Board member Michael Hanratty said he did not favor changing the project scope, as he felt the projects were important. Not moving forward with a project to remodel space for high school students in the special education program, for example, would be difficult, he said. “It kind of makes me sick to my stomach,” he said. He continued that he did support receiving more information, as described by Schul and Sonneman. He also added that he felt community members would support the district asking for a higher amount in the referendum.
Schul later added that the district could include a question about pre-K through fourth grade projects and a separate ballot question about upgrades to the career and technical education area at the high school in the referendum.
Denzer asked about the cost of completing upgrades to the high school’s career and technical education area. “I think that is critical to moving forward,” she said.Aplikowksi said he would get back to her with the number.
Denzer said the School Board would need to receive the information at its next meeting and vote on January 5 to stay on track for a referendum next April.
As an attempt to control costs, the School Board also approved a contract to work with construction management firm Kraus-Anderson on bids for completing geothermal HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko elementary schools. The bids initially came in millions over budget. That contract leaves open the option of the district working with Kraus-Anderson on the referendum, as well.
