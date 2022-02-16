by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board’s recently approved targets for next year’s budget differ slightly from the board’s previously approved policy for its rainy day funds.
School Board members approved a policy in October 2021 of striving to have reserves of 10 percent. At their February 3 meeting, in contrast, they approved using a range of eight to 10 percent for reserves in the 2022-2023 budget. The School Board, with the exception of member Karl Sonneman, supported the budget assumption.
Along with serving as a rainy day fund to cover costs such as salaries, the fund balance also impacts the district’s bond rating. The better the bond rating, the lower the interest rates WAPS can get for debt-funded facilities projects. The district recently approved the sale of about $16 million in bonds for geothermal heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at Washington-Kosciusko and Jefferson elementary schools and has tentatively set a $30-$50 million or more facilities referendum for November.
“I appreciate this,” School Board member Jim Schul said. “I, as a board member, like to be kept informed of the status of the fund balance.”
“I think that’s a very good range to hit,” School Board member Steve Schild said in an interview. “The question, of course, is going to be whether we can do it.” He added, “The complicated part is, of course, you look at your revenues and expenditures, and if the fund balance is going to go below that target, you have to deal with the question of, ‘What are we going to do here?’ ‘Are we going to stick with the target we set, if it means we have to do something different with budgeting?’”
WAPS’ audit this year found its reserves to be at about 10 percent. While creating the budget last year, the district anticipated dipping into its reserves, until it received increased funding from the state.
Superintendent Annette Freiheit said she feels the board is meeting its policy with the range. “I believe the board is really striving toward that,” she said. She said she does not have concerns about the budget assumption varying from the policy. “I think having that range just allows the board to have that flexibility to meet the needs of our students while maintaining a strong fiscal position for our community,” she said. The board would not have to revise its policy, she said.
