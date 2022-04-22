by ALEXANDRA RETTER
There may be fewer elementary and middle school classes next year at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS). At the elementary level, Human Resources Director Emily Solheid recently projected there could be three or four fewer classes. She projected there could be one or two fewer classes at the middle school level, as well. The projections arrived at the School Board table on April 21 as district leaders develop the budget for 2023.
At an April 14 Finance Committee meeting, Solheid said she projected there would be three or four fewer classes at the elementary level in the 2022-2023 school year, in addition to one less sixth grade class and one less seventh grade class at the middle school.
To match with the slightly smaller class sizes the School Board approved earlier this year, one third grade class at Jefferson Elementary School next year may have an additional staff member to help that teacher due to the class’ large size, Solheid said.
With fewer classes expected, Solheid also projected some schools will need fewer staff members. Across the district’s elementary schools, WAPS expects to decrease the number of staff members by the equivalent of about three full-time employees. The district also projects that it will reduce the number of staff members at the middle school by the equivalent of about one full-time employee, and at the Winona Area Learning Center, by the equivalent of about two full-time staff members.
Meanwhile, WAPS projects it will increase the number of staff members at the high school by the equivalent of about three full-time employees. Though enrollment is projected to decrease more at the high school than at the elementary level next year, some of the additional staffing at the high school, Solheid said, is tied to a few staff members moving from another school in the district to the high school.
The district also projects that it will increase the number of staff members for the online learning program by the equivalent of about five full-time employees. Additional teachers for the online learning program would support students in seventh through 12th grade in subject areas such as math and English, as well as electives, Solheid said.
Finance Director Sarah Slaby is now determining the costs for the projected number of staff members, Solheid said. Slaby said at the April Finance Committee meeting that once she calculates the costs, district leaders could consider whether WAPS could afford the total cost, and if not, decide how to move ahead.
As district officials think through what to fund in the next budget, School Board member Karl Sonneman said it could be valuable to consider reducing class sizes at the middle school. “We know we’ve seen some problems. We know that it isn’t unique to Winona … If you give teachers more of a chance to work with a lesser number of kids in a particular setting, I’d like to think some of the things we’re struggling with might start to get solved,” he said.
