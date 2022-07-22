by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After a year of discussions about the future of Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) facilities, WAPS Board members decided Thursday to pursue an $86 million referendum and to hold it in April 2023. The School Board chose to delay the referendum, which they originally tentatively set for this November. They also decided to break the referendum into two questions on the ballot. At previous School Board meetings, some board members and the district’s architectural consultant suggested that the request may be too big.
The district will ask community members two questions in the referendum, the first about whether they support $71 million in facilities projects, including addressing deferred maintenance, remodeling some classrooms and renovating some spaces, and the second regarding whether they favor the first question as well as another $15 million in building projects, including remodeling some arts spaces, upgrading Paul Giel Field and adding a gym at the high school.
The School Board’s vote on moving ahead with the referendum was 6-1, with School Board member Steve Schild voting no.
School Board member Tina Lehnertz said at the board’s July 21 meeting that she wanted to pursue the referendum because “I’d like to just go for the gusto. I think it’s time.” By asking two questions, she added, community members could signal whether they wanted to pass the entire referendum. She continued that she also did not want to wait too long to hold a referendum because of the many school options in the community. “Those people have been continuing to move forward for a long time, and they are still moving forward. And so I think some of our spaces need to have these renovations in order to put the programming in place that we want to have. So I think the time is now,” she said.
School Board member Jim Schul said he agreed with dividing the referendum into two questions, as he felt doing so reflected results of a recent survey of community members regarding facilities planning.
School Board member Michael Hanratty said that though he came to the board meeting prepared to support asking voters one question in a referendum about $86 million worth of facilities upgrades versus two questions, he supported splitting the referendum into two parts because he wanted the board to have a “spirit of consensus.”
A few other School Board members brought up addressing declining enrollment as a factor in their support. Facilities improvements might increase enrollment, School Board member Stephanie Smith argued. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she felt the plans for the facilities address declining enrollment.
In contrast, School Board member Steve Schild reiterated his concern about historic declining enrollment and capacity projections showing WAPS’ buildings being far under capacity. Schild has argued that investing in maintaining and expanding WAPS’ current buildings would not lead to long-term financial sustainability.
A couple of School Board members also mentioned academic programming as a reason for supporting the referendum. Denzer said she was excited about academic programing that the district could put in place at the elementary schools and industrial technology area of the high school with facilities work.
Conversely, Schild said he did not feel it was necessary to keep all the district’s current buildings to provide a quality education for students. He said that while he favored improving academic programing, “I don’t think that’s what we’re getting here,” he said.
School Board members also discussed when to hold the referendum. Last year, the board voted to tentatively set a referendum for this November. However, at the July 21 meeting, Lehnertz said she felt the district had too much work to do to prepare for a referendum before November. “I think we can get our ducks in a row by April,” she said. At the School Board’s July 7 meeting, the district’s architectural consultant suggested that the less time the district takes to plan a referendum, the less it asks for.
School Board member Karl Sonneman agreed, saying that it would take time to persuade community members.
Previously, some School Board members expressed that they would want to hold a referendum in November 2022, as a School Board election will also take place that month and the board’s membership could change. School Board members also considered voter turnout typically being lower in special elections held outside election years.
According to the district’s tax consultant, if voters approve the first question of the referendum, taxes for the owner of a $200,000 home would increase by $149 in 2023. If community members approve question two, as well, taxes would increase by another $50.
