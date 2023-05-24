by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Early this month, the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board considered a major change of direction, pausing some work on new geothermal heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at two elementary schools while it considered the future of its facilities. In another abrupt turn last week, the board pivoted away from that pause and agreed to move ahead with the projects.
The decision came as the School Board prepares to discuss long-term plans for its facilities this summer with a task force.
Earlier this month, the School Board had an extensive discussion at its May 4 meeting about potentially pausing the installation of geothermal HVAC systems at Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) and Jefferson Elementary schools. The discussion arose after School Board member Jim Schul proposed pausing the projects so the board could consider expanding Jefferson and closing W-K, in light of the district’s facilities referendum failing in April. The board was divided on the possibility, with some signaling commitment to the projects due to the district having already issued about $16 million in bonds, or debt, for them and approved a number of contracts with contractors completing the systems’ installation, while others signaled they were open to the pause. In a 3-3-1 vote, with Schul, School Board member Tina Lehnertz and School Board member Stephanie Smith voting no, School Board member Pete Watkins abstaining, and School Board Chair Nancy Denzer, School Board member Karl Sonneman and School Board member Michael Hanratty voting yes, the board did not approve a contract for inspecting the systems. Then, in a 6-1 vote, with Denzer voting no, the board agreed to not take action on several contracts but bring them back for consideration in the future. Finally, with Schul and Smith voting no, the board approved two more time-sensitive permit applications for the projects.
Conversely, at the May 18 meeting, the School Board quickly voted 6-1 to approve each of the contracts that were previously tabled, with very little discussion of its decision to move ahead after all. Watkins voted no on every contract.
School Board member Jim Schul changed his position to supporting the HVAC systems. He explained that when the facilities referendum did not pass this spring, he wanted to consider the district’s options, and he had never been opposed to the projects. He added that he now felt a pause was not a viable option, having considered that possibility. “So I’m in full support of moving forward with the projects,” he said at the meeting. Schul said in an email that obligations in previously approved contracts and the potential of the school year being delayed contributed to his change in perspective. “It is simply not worth a pause for something (i.e., exploring the option of closing WK and expanding upon Jefferson) that I didn’t think had any legs to it anyway,” he wrote.
In a memo to the board, district staff noted that trying to back out of the project could expose the district to fees or possible lawsuits from contractors.
In an interview, Watkins said his vote reflected input he received from voters, particularly in his area, with concerns about installing the HVAC systems in older buildings. He added that he has not received feedback from voters feeling the district was doing the right thing with the projects. Feedback on surveys of community members, families and staff members as part of the district’s superintendent search process illustrated a desire from the community for honesty and transparency from the district, he said. “The geothermal is a huge project, undertaken without taking it to the voters. And I think that doesn’t help us in that regard,” he said.
Looking ahead, Watkins said, “We made a decision as a board; now we move on.” It is very important to have voter participation in the task force when it meets this summer, he said. The best way for WAPS’ facilities to reflect the community, he said, is to have the community take part in the planning process, and having new perspectives will be key. His hope is for the board to find a way to listen to and engage with voters, he said. He added that he feels the voter base is more visionary than typically thought, and that options such as building a new elementary school or considering other uses for older buildings instead of updating them for educational purposes are actions the community would support.
When asked whether going ahead with the HVAC projects could impact the district’s long-term facilities planning as the task force meets this summer, Watkins said, “Honestly, I’m not 100% sure. I guess I want to see that task force reconvene and hear the opinions of the people…” Schul said in an email that he did not feel moving forward with the HVAC projects would impact such planning, as W-K and Jefferson are part of the district’s master facilities plan already. When asked whether the HVAC projects mean the district is committed to W-K and Jefferson, or if that question is still open, Watkins said that with continued enrollment decline, those questions will only become more important, and he hopes that the projects will at least increase the schools’ values, if they stay part of the district or evolve for another use. He added he feels there are uses for them besides elementary schools. Schul said in an email when asked the same question, “Yes, I see this as committing to WK and Jefferson among our district’s fleet of buildings.”
Watkins said he was surprised at the speed of the board’s decision on May 18, but as board members voted, he knew where the outcome was going.
School Board members Smith, Hanratty, and Lehnertz did not respond to requests for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.