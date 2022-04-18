by ALEXANDRA RETTER
In draft goals for its next strategic plan, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) proposed focusing its work in the next several years on academics; support for students and staff; diversity, equity and inclusion; and communication. District staff will now refine the goals and seek feedback before the draft plan goes before the School Board in May or June.
District leaders, including directors of departments, developed the goals, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in an interview. They used input from listening sessions and surveys of community members, staff and students, she said, as well as feedback from the strategic planning committee. This committee, which includes community members and staff members, then provided feedback on the goals at its April 12 meeting. That meeting was the last of the three times the group convened.
Concerning district goals, Freiheit said, “I think we really want to take our time to be really conscientious and intentional about what we’re doing and how they weave and support each other to do a really good job, so doing less, but doing it really well.”
In the area of academics, WAPS’ draft strategic plan proposed achieving all its state accountability goals, known as its World’s Best Workforce plan. The district also would like to improve its lessons and how those lessons are taught.
To support students, the district proposed fostering a safe, inclusive environment conducive to individual wellness and good relationships. This goal included improving its mental health services in the 2022-2023 school year.
WAPS’ goal to support staff features reviewing all district initiatives next school year to determine which to keep pursuing. It recommended offering wellness education and activities and refining how student discipline is addressed, as well.
On the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion, the district proposed developing and putting in place a plan to provide training for staff on subjects such as bias. WAPS then would like to create an equity plan in the 2022-2023 school year that includes a three-year plan for staff training on diversity, equity and inclusion. The district would enact the plan and determine how to measure its progress on the goals in 2023-2024, then evaluate the plan in 2024-2025.
The district also proposed developing a communications plan next school year. In the area of communications, WAPS recommended that district leaders present information about the district to community members in person once a month, improve internal communications and hold events at least once a year to engage with families of color and low-income families.
Some strategic planning committee members, including School Board Chair Nancy Denzer and School Board member Steve Schild, expressed concerns about there being too many goals. Denzer added that the timeframe in which some of the goals are proposed might need to be adjusted, and she would want the district to review its current initiatives first and foremost.
Some strategic planning committee members also expressed concerns about the amount of time the group met. School Board member Jim Schul said he felt the process had been hurried.
Seeing a more diverse group of families participate would have been valuable, too, community member German Victoria said.
Community member Christian Cruz added that making sure the goals are understandable for all community members would also be beneficial.
Now, Freiheit plans to hone the goals before seeking feedback from staff, the strategic planning committee, community members and School Board members. Feedback from community members could come from the district’s curriculum advisory committee, which includes community members, she said, or by offering an opportunity for members of the public to comment on the draft plan on the district’s website. She would then aim for the plan to go to the School Board in May and have final approval by the end of June.
