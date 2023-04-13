by CHRIS ROGERS
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Superintendent Annette Freiheit announced today she will resign at the end of this school year. The announcement comes days after voters rejected by a wide margin a $94 million referendum to remodel and repair district schools. The School Board is expected to begin discussing the search for a new superintendent at its April 20 meeting.
“After 34 years in education, it is time for me to pass on the torch to others,” Freiheit said in a statement. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve as the leader of Winona Area Public Schools, and for the support I received from our staff, our families, our School Board and our community.”
Previously serving as superintendent in Pine Island, Minn., Freiheit took the helm at WAPS in July 2019. According to the district, Freiheit intends to retire.
Freiheit replaced former Superintendent Rich Dahman, who led the Winona district from 2017 to June 2019. Dahman described his departure as a retirement but immediately took a job as a superintendent in Wisconsin.
During her tenure, Freiheit led the district through the COVID pandemic, including high-stakes decisions over safety and learning; oversaw planning and community outreach to address WAPS’ facilities needs leading up to this week’s referendum; navigated concerns over racial justice; and led the creation a strategic plan for the district.
“We want to thank Dr. Freiheit for her service to Winona Area Public Schools,” School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said in a statement. “We appreciate her compassion and empathy during a difficult time, and we wish her well in retirement.”
