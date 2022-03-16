by ALEXANDRA RETTER
In a recent survey of students, staff and families about how welcoming its environment is, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) received generally positive answers. The survey – which does not break down responses by race – is part of a three-year effort to promote equity and inclusion for minority and underrepresented students. The district is still working to get more responses, and its goal is to implement changes based on the data by fall 2022.
The district is working with a Regional Center of Excellence (RCE) and the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) on that three-year process, called the climate cohort. WAPS is now in the second year of the process.
The survey data is a starting point, but full conclusions cannot be drawn from it, Director of Learning and Teaching Karla Winter said at the School Board’s March 3 meeting. Further analysis of the data and response gathering are needed, she added. Regarding response rates for the survey, 74 percent of elementary students, 50 percent of secondary students, 13 percent of families and 62 percent of staff participated in the survey. The elementary students surveyed were in third and fourth grade, and the secondary students included students in fifth through 12th grade. A survey link was provided for families, and students took the survey during the school day, if they wished, she said.
Of those who responded, about 75 percent identified as white, 5 percent as Black, 3 percent as Hispanic, 3 percent as Asian/Pacific Islander and 2 percent as American Indian. “We didn’t have participation like we’d like to see with our underrepresented groups based on the data we collected,” Winter said. “So that is something that our individual schools at the school level are working towards, how do we draw and get more response from all of our student population.”
In similar past WAPS surveys, data has not been broken down by race, making it impossible to tell how minorities responded. When asked if these survey results would be broken down by race, Winter said in an interview, “We’ll definitely look at our underrepresented groups that participated in the survey or didn’t participate in the survey and try to … reach out to those families to get additional input and information.” She said that outreach could look different at each school, such as asking families questions at school events, having small focus groups with families and asking middle and high schoolers additional questions.
Participants in the most recent survey responded to questions on a scale of one to five, with one being “strongly disagree” and five being “strongly agree.” Responses up to 2.5 were considered negative, neutral from 2.5 to 3.5 and positive from 3.5 to 5.
The survey covered multiple areas. One area focused on diversity. On the topic of respect for diversity, the majority of participants had a positive perception of the district — 83 percent of elementary students, 55 percent of secondary students, 60 percent of families and 74 percent of staff. At the same time, 4 percent of elementary students, 7 percent of secondary students, 12 percent of families and 3 percent of staff had a negative perception. The remaining responses were from those with neutral perceptions.
Some questions were related to safety. The topic of rules and norms was about rules regarding violence and harassment being communicated and enforced. In the rules and norms area, most participants had a positive perception, with 84 percent of elementary students, 61 percent of secondary students, 57 percent of families and 79 percent of staff responding positively. Participants could also give neutral responses, and 10 percent of elementary students, 29 percent of secondary students, 26 percent of families and 16 percent of staff did. Meanwhile, 5 percent of elementary students, 10 percent of secondary students, 17 percent of families and 5 percent of staff had a negative perception.
On the topic of having a sense of physical security at school, about half of participants had a positive perception, with the other half being split between neutral and negative perceptions. (See data chart below.)
Other questions were about services for students at school. In the area of having a sense of social and emotional security at school, many students had a neutral perception, and responses were split among families and staff. (See data chart below.)
In the area of support for students from adults at school, most participants had a positive perception — 82 percent of elementary students, 58 percent of secondary students, 60 percent of families and 89 percent of staff. Some also had neutral or negative responses. Neutral responses came from 14 percent of elementary students, 35 percent of secondary students, 28 percent of families and 10 percent of staff. Negative perceptions were reported by 5 percent of elementary students, 6 percent of secondary students, 12 percent of families and 1 percent of staff.
Prior to sending out the survey, district staff and a RCE representative spent the first year of the three-year process discussing what climate is and how it affects students and staff, Winter said. Staff involved in the work, including principals, social workers and counselors, shared stories of their buildings’ climates. Then, this year, they focused on how staff members’ social and emotional states affect school climate. Now, staff will work to gain additional survey input and create plans to address climate, Winter said. The goal is to implement the plans next school year and spend the third year of the climate cohort determining their sustainability. “I’ve just been really encouraged by the group of our stakeholders who have stepped up and volunteered,” Winter said of staff who are part of the climate cohort.
WAPS climate survey results
Diversity
Positive perception of district:
-83 percent of elementary students
-55 percent of secondary students
-60 percent of families
-74 percent of staff
Negative perception of district:
-4 percent of elementary students
-7 percent of secondary students
-12 percent of families
-3 percent of staff
Rules and norms
Positive perception of district:
-84 percent of elementary students
-61 percent of secondary students
-57 percent of families
-79 percent of staff
Negative perception of district:
-5 percent of elementary students
-10 percent of secondary students
-17 percent of families
-5 percent of staff
Physical security
Positive perception of district:
- 50 percent of elementary students
- 50 percent of secondary students
- 56 percent of families
- 40 percent of staff
Negative perception of district:
- 16 percent of elementary students
- 13 percent of secondary students
- 18 percent of families
- 20 percent of staff
Social and emotional security
Positive perception of district:
-38 percent of elementary students
-22 percent of secondary students
-31 percent of families
-35 percent of staff
Negative perception of district:
- 13 percent of elementary students
- 27 percent of secondary students
- 33 percent of families
- 23 percent of staff
Supportive teaching practices
Positive perception of district
- 83 percent of elementary students
- 33 percent of secondary students
- 51 percent of families
- 83 percent of staff
Negative perception of district
- 6 percent of elementary students
- 17 percent of secondary students
- 18 percent of families
- 2 percent of staff
Support for students
from adults at school
Positive perception of district:
-82 percent of elementary students
-58 percent of secondary students
-60 percent of families
-89 percent of staff
Negative perception of district:
-5 percent of elementary students
-6 percent of secondary students
-12 percent of families
-1 percent of staff
Support for students
from fellow students
Positive perception of district:
- 71 percent of elementary students
- 58 percent of secondary students
- 71 percent of families
- 77 percent of staff
Negative perception of district:
- 6 percent of elementary students
- 8 percent of secondary students
- 18 percent of families
- 2 percent of staff
Connection and engagement with school
Positive perception of district:
-79 percent of elementary students
-49 percent of secondary students
-55 percent of families
-67 percent of staff
Negative perception of district:
-4 percent of elementary students
-9 percent of secondary students
-18 percent of families
-5 percent of staff
Student safety online and with social media
Positive perception of district:
-43 percent of elementary students
-32 percent of secondary students
-28 percent of families
-24 perneet of staff
Negative perception of district:
-9 percent of elementary students
-14 percent of secondary students
-19 percent of families
-34 percent of staff
Support for social and civic learning
Positive perception of district:
- 83 percent of elementary students
- 33 percent of secondary students
- 51 percent of families
- 74 percent of staff
Negative perception of district:
- 4 percent of elementary students
- 17 percent of secondary students
- 18 percent of families
- 3 percent of staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.