by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee recently took some initial steps toward working with an outside organization to facilitate community listening sessions on an equity policy.
In 2022, the Board Operations Committee charged DEI with drafting an equity policy. Over the course of more than a year, DEI drew from parts of two other Minnesota school districts’ equity policies to create a draft policy for WAPS. This spring, a few DEI members advocated for having an outside entity review the draft. The equity department at the Minnesota Department of Education did so and recommended that WAPS conduct community outreach for the policy. DEI has worked this summer to plan those community listening sessions. In June, a couple DEI members said they would like an outside organization to facilitate the listening sessions to ensure participation in them, as they said some community members may not be comfortable sharing feedback with the district.
At this month’s DEI meeting, DEI member Kelly Fluharty said the committee could perhaps reach out to local organizations Engage Winona and Project FINE. Project FINE could possibly lead sessions in Spanish and Hmong, she said, and Engage Winona could potentially draw from its Lived Experience Leaders program and work leading other sessions to guide plans for the district’s outreach, such as where to hold the events.
DEI member Marci Hitz agreed that Engage Winona has experience conducting listening sessions and added that there may be individuals associated with the organization who would facilitate sessions well. She also supported contacting Project FINE.
Superintendent Brad Berzinski said there was value in working with a local organization, and Engage Winona and Project FINE would be good choices. It was important to have a sense of the scope of the listening sessions to propose when reaching out, he said.
Director of Teaching and Learning Kristie O’Brien noted that several DEI members have previously said the listening sessions may be a way to connect with the community, and she asked about members’ interest in being involved in the sessions.
Hitz suggested the committee reach out to Engage Winona and ask if a representative could attend DEI’s next meeting to discuss what they are looking for. The organization may want to reach out to those they work with, such as Lived Experience Leaders, she said, and return with recommendations. “I’d feel better if I had some recommendations from an organization that is experienced in trying to do community listening sessions …” she said.
Ultimately, Berzinski said the district would start by reaching out to Engage Winona.
