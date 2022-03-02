by ALEXANDRA RETTER
With one scheduled meeting left, the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) facilities task force appeared to have whittled down options for the future of the district’s buildings to two: one that would upgrade all of the district’s school buildings and one involving school closure and grade reconfiguration.
In Option A, there would be no closures and upgrades at every school. The estimated total cost is about $85.5 million. The elementary upgrades would cost about $39.8 million and the secondary school ones about $45.7 million.
At Jefferson Elementary School, Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School (W-K) and Goodview Elementary School, there would be renovations to creative flexible learning spaces and small additions for office and student service space. High priority maintenance items would be addressed at each school, as well. Additionally, W-K would have upgrades to its playground.
At the secondary level, there would be renovation for flexible learning spaces, in addition to gym, locker room, industrial tech wing and music wing upgrades and parking lot replacement, at Winona Senior High School (WSHS). At Winona Middle School, the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC) and Paul Giel Field, high priority maintenance needs, including restrooms at the field, would be addressed.
In contrast, Jefferson and W-K would close in Option I, which has a total estimated cost of about $65 million. Pre-K and kindergarten would be housed at Goodview, grades one through six at WMS and grades seven through 12 at WSHS.
Changes at the elementary schools would cost about $24.6 million. Goodview would be renovated to create flexible learning spaces and have high priority maintenance needs addressed. At WMS, there would be renovations to lab spaces and restrooms and a new, big playground. One softball field would go, and there would be artificial turf at WSHS in its place. High priority maintenance needs would also be addressed.
At the secondary level, shifts would cost about $40.4 million. More gym space would be added at WSHS, and locker rooms would be upgraded. The industrial tech and music areas would be renovated, and flexible learning spaces would be created. Artificial turf would replace a softball field. High priority maintenance needs would be addressed at the ALC and Paul Giel field, such as restrooms at the field.
Task force members remained cognizant of any option needing to be approved by the School Board and, ultimately, voters in a referendum. They supported getting input from community members moving forward. Task force member David Kuklinski said he felt Option A was the “lesser of all evils,” as the School Board approved investing about $16 million in geothermal heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at W-K and Goodview, and the option would entail the least disruption.
The task force also discussed community members’ loyalty to the schools near them and wanting to keep families engaged with their schools. Task force member Julie Heinrichs noted that if elementary level students were at WMS, it might make it more difficult for families to stay connected with the school. Task force member Jeremy Graves said that if Goodview were to close, he feels it would become a charter school, as the former Rollingstone Elementary School is now.
The group talked about ways to potentially plan further into the future, as well. Paul Aplikowski of the district’s architecture firm Wold said perhaps the task force could structure Option A as taking place more immediately and Option I maybe happening sometime in the future. Heinrichs said if that were the case, she would not want improvements at the elementary schools to be put off too long.
Task force member Luke Sims said it would be valuable to consider a divestment plan, if closing schools ultimately happened, so that the buildings would not be closed and have deferred maintenance build up for any potential future owners. Otherwise, they might have to be demolished, as recently took place with the previous middle school auditorium.
The facilities task force will meet on Wednesday, March 2, at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School.
