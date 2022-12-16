by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members unanimously approved on December 15 a property tax levy of $11.1 million for 2023, a decrease of about $755,000 from last year’s levy. The decrease is the result, in part, of declining enrollment. The district has limited control of the levy.
Finance Director Sarah Slaby said earlier this month that the levy for the general fund, which pays for many day-to-day expenses such as instruction, decreased by about $1.2 million from last year’s levy, and most of that decrease was tied to enrollment decline. “That concerns me ... and I know the flexibility isn’t there, but it’d be nice if we’d be able to recover some of that in the levy process,” School Board member Karl Sonneman said of revenue declining with enrollment, adding that it shows a greater need for funding.
Additionally, the district paid off a capital lease on one of its buildings, Slaby said, causing a decrease in the levy.
State law determines what levies school districts can charge based on enrollment and other factors. There is an exception: Districts can increase taxes to fund some projects, such as health and safety projects.
Another part of the levy, which is used to pay debts, increased by about $381,000, Slaby said. The increase is related in part to WAPS issuing about $16 million in bonds, or debt, earlier this year to fund the installation of geothermal HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) elementary schools, she added. The levy would go toward debt payments due in 2024, she said. The levy could increase in future years. For example, additional debt for the HVAC projects could increase the levy. Initial bids for the project came in millions over the $16 million budget, and the district now expects them to cost $24 million. Board members voted to issue more bonds and seek other possible funding sources to pay for the projects. If the board issues more bonds to make up the $8 million difference, that could increase the levy in future years.
In addition to the HVAC projects, the district slated a facilities referendum for spring 2023 that could increase the levy. The district’s tax consultant projected taxes would increase in the future under the referendum options the board is now considering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.