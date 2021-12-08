by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The 2022 tax levy for Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is expected to decrease very slightly and not increase taxpayers’ bills. “Especially in times of a pandemic, when there’s a lot of uncertainty in our world, when we’re able to have something that remains unchanged and isn’t adding costs to our families, that’s a positive,” Finance Director Sarah Slaby said in an interview. The 2022 levy is set to be 0.78 percent, or about $93,000, lower than last year’s levy, Slaby said at the School Board’s December 2 meeting. The total levy would be about $11.9 million. The School Board will vote on the levy at its December 16 meeting.
The levy is largely out of the School Board’s control. The state legislature sets revenue formulas based on enrollment, Slaby explained, with the exception of referendums that voters approve. The legislature also sets the local levy and state aid, she said.
Looking ahead to next year’s levy, Slaby said in an interview that payments for the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) geothermal systems to be installed at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) Elementary Schools by fall 2023 would be levied for taxes payable in 2023. The School Board recently approved bonds of about $16 million for the systems, and those bonds will have a 15-year term, with an annual payment of about $1.4 million. Those health and safety bonds required just School Board, not voter, approval. Those payments would not decrease long-term facilities maintenance funding the district receives from the state, Slaby said, and impact WAPS’ ability to complete ongoing maintenance.
In addition to the upcoming installation of the HVAC systems, WAPS is working to address about $63 million in deferred maintenance, as estimated by its architecture firm Wold, and tentatively set a referendum for building projects for November 2022. In light of the HVAC work and referendum discussion, Slaby said conversations about the future levy have focused on keeping tax rates flat. “It’s keeping our district building needs in mind and wanting to maintain community assets without wanting to cause hardship for our taxpayers,” she said.
While paying for the HVAC systems, the district has room left to pay more debt without raising taxes, Slaby said. The district will finish paying off debt in 2023 from its last referendum, leaving a “tax shelf” or space for new debt it could take on without increasing taxes. The HVAC project bonds come with a higher interest rate than would be expected with a shorter bond term, but leave about half of the tax shelf, according to bond information from the district’s tax consultant Ehlers. This means WAPS could fund up to another $1.6 million a year in debt payments without raising taxes.
The WAPS School Board will vote on the 2022 levy on December 16. Community members may attend and make public comments at the meeting in person at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School. Members of the public may also watch the meeting online at https://winonak12mnus.finalsite.com/district/school-board/live-stream.
