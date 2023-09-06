by ALEXANDRA RETTER
In 2023 state test scores, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) experienced slight decreases in reading and science and a slight increase in math. The Minnesota Department of Education recently released these scores.
Statewide, scores also decreased in reading and science while they increased in math.
Scores at WAPS and throughout the state remain lower than before the pandemic.
“WAPS has seen a similar trend in standardized assessment results as schools across the state and nation have experienced relative to the pandemic,” Superintendent Brad Berzinski said in an email. “There is a significant decline in test results when comparing pre-pandemic and post-pandemic scores. There was a clear impact from the disruption to the regular school routine with students in distance learning for an extended period of time. On a positive note, there has been a general trend upward in assessment data over the last three years and we expect students to continue making up that learning loss as we move forward.” There have been some decreases in district and statewide results, though.
In reading, 41% percent of WAPS students were proficient, down slightly from 41.5% in 2022. The statewide percentage of students who were proficient was 49.9%, a decrease from 51.1% in 2022. In 2019, prior to the pandemic, the district’s percentage of students who were proficient was about 8% higher, at 49.2%, while the statewide percentage of proficient students was about 10% higher, at 59.2%.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she felt the use of new materials to teach reading at the elementary level was going well. “And that is showing growth, but it may not show growth in that statewide assessment just yet,” she said. “So, I’m pleased with the way, in real time, our students are achieving using [the materials].”
For science, the district’s percentage of proficient students decreased to 32% from 34.6% in 2022. Throughout the state, 39.2% of students were proficient, a decrease from 41.3% in 2022. Before the pandemic, in 2019, WAPS’ percentage of students who were proficient was 18.5% greater, at 50.5%. The statewide percentage of proficient students in 2019 was about 11.5% greater, at 50.7%.
WAPS’ percentage of proficient students increased in math to 38.8% from 36.1% in 2022. Statewide, the percentage of proficient students also increased, from 44.8% in 2022 to 45.5% in 2023. Both the district and the statewide proficiency percentages are about 10% lower than 2019 figures, which were 48.6% for WAPS and 55% statewide.
“I always like to see an increase,” Denzer said. “Of course, we’d like to have our incremental growth be steady and keep moving in a direction of proficiency for our students.” She credited teachers for the gains students make, noting, “They’re working hard to help our students not only catch up, in some instances, but exceed that work.”
To continue to address the impact of the pandemic on student learning, Denzer said WAPS will focus on rigor and instructional materials. “ … Our focus right now is really going to be on helping our students achieve great things academically, socially and in every other area,” she said. “Our goal is to really enrich and help our students grow in every area, and academically certainly is a priority for us.”
When considering the district’s results as compared with the statewide results, Denzer said she feels the state tests provide WAPS with some information. “But I still really focus on what’s happening at the local level and what we’re doing here,” she said. She cited the district’s annual academic accountability plan, required by the state of all districts, as a way to move forward. This plan is called the World’s Best Workforce (WBWF).
“In Winona Area Public Schools, we view the MCA data as one of many assessment tools at our disposal to gauge the success of our schools and individual students,” Berzinski continued in his statement. “It has become a more limited tool in recent years due to the large number of families that choose to opt their students out of this assessment. Fortunately, we have several other assessment tools available to measure student growth and ensure that we're best meeting the needs of individual students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.