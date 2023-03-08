by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee (DEI) will pursue having an outside group review its draft equity policy after some community members on DEI advocated for taking this action at their most recent meeting. The agreement followed some community members advocating in the past for the district to collaborate with an outside entity, though WAPS previously did not do so. Superintendent Annette Freiheit said she recently reached out to the equity group at the state education department about reviewing the policy draft.
DEI has worked on the draft policy for about a year. Depending on the timeline for state review, WAPS officials hope to submit the policy to the School Board for a vote in May or June.
The agreement to pursue working with an outside group also followed a committee member, Theresa Rusert, raising concerns at the last DEI meeting about a lack of representation of community members of color on the committee and the district not working with an outside group on the draft policy. Rusert also said she felt the district staff members on the committee did not take into account the input from community members on DEI. She left the meeting early after voicing these concerns.
Some members of the district’s prior diversity and equity committee, DEC, also had concerns about a lack of diversity in the committee’s membership, the pace of the committee’s work and how welcoming its atmosphere was for people of color. The School Board dissolved DEC and replaced it with a new committee, DEI, and new members. Freiheit said in an interview she would support having more community members and community members of color on DEI, adding that the district can work to foster relationships so people feel comfortable with the committee.
In an interview, Rusert said, “It seems to be that there is a significant power differential on the committee.” She noted that some district leaders — three School Board members and the superintendent — sit on DEI, as do several other staff members. She said that for the staff members, being on the committee with their supervisors may not allow them to feel they can speak freely about their experiences in the schools. “And the community members have no power on the committee. And I got to the point where I felt like disbanding the old committee and starting the new committee was a way to get different people on the committee and say, ‘Look, we’re inviting community members in.’ But with really only four people at the table holding any power, I don’t see that it’s any different or that they’re going to be able to make any more progress, or any better progress, than they have in the past,” she said.
School Board member and DEI Chair Stephanie Smith said DEI is meant to lay the groundwork for district equity work, and has been doing so since it began a little over a year ago. The idea is to have community member involvement, she said, adding that those on the committee were there because they had lived experience.
“I think one of the key things in this is that we do listen to what our community members say,” Freiheit said in an interview. They may not always agree, she added, but she does consider what may have been missed and what can be done better. “We’re going to have growing pains in this work, because it is hard work,” she said. She added that the goal is to create a welcoming environment. “And it’s a big vision, and it’s a big undertaking, but we’ve got to start somewhere, so I seriously take what their feedback was saying,” she said.
Some DEI members supported having an outside group work with the committee. Kelly Fluharty, a community member on DEI, said bringing in an outside group would be helpful. She said she also had concerns about the large amount of time spent wordsmithing with the draft policy.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said he did not necessarily see the need for using an outside group with expertise, as a group could provide information, but the committee could get that information in many ways. He said he thought individuals tend to think experts are outside the community, but the town is filled with knowledgeable people. He added that he wanted DEI to get the policy draft to the School Board soon to have the policy adopted so the committee could discuss other topics.
Smith said the committee members have lived experiences, so unless an expert with an outside group said they had such lived experience, she would rather talk with those in the community than hire someone else. Smith later said she agreed with sending the draft to an outside group for review.
Rose Carr, a district staff member on DEI, said it would be irresponsible for the committee to not recognize and acknowledge the power dynamics at play, given that some DEI members are district leaders familiar with drafting policies and others may be less familiar. She said that ignoring the group dynamics, finishing the policy draft quickly and not addressing that a committee member left the meeting would not help DEI in the long run.
Jake Griggs, a community member on DEI, said he also did not agree with quickly finishing the policy. He said he favored working with an outside group. He added that he shared concerns about the time spent wordsmithing in the past.
Director of Teaching and Learning Kristie O’Brien said that working with an outside group could help DEI address the emotional part of the work and its group dynamics while working on the policy.
To address concerns, Rusert said in an interview that she would like the district to partner with an outside group to identify needed training for staff members and other initiatives to improve equity. She would also like there to be an outside group for families and students who experience inequity in the district to be able to quickly make a report to and receive resolution of the issue.
In an interview, Freiheit said the district could possibly partner with an outside group to work on equity initiatives such as staff training.
Rusert said in an interview that she was encouraged by work to have an outside group review the policy draft. “I hope they do. I hope they are able to call in some people who have greater insight into the needs and how to address them,” she said.
Rusert said she has not yet decided whether to continue as a DEI member. Mentioning that she works with a group led by Black and Native American Winonans, she said, “So I hope that by them [the district] seeing my frustration and hearing my concerns, hopefully hearing my concerns, and seeing the response of the people who were present at the time as I left, they’ll understand that it’s not just me saying these words. Because there are others who have been saying them too … That there are several others who aren’t at the meetings who also have these concerns,” she said. She added, “At the end of the day, it’s not about my frustration. It’s about the fact that I don’t feel we’re doing our due diligence to make sure every student is safe, every student feels valued, every student has the same shot to have a positive experience at school, which we know impacts where they go after that.”
In an interview, Freiheit said equity work is not easy, but the district is committed to it. The district may not take exactly the right action at the proper time, she said, or do what others feel is correct, but she feels WAPS is making some strides and is dedicated to continuing the work.
