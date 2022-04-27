by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) will soon survey community members about a multi-million dollar facilities referendum that would upgrade local schools and possibly be on the ballot this fall.
School Board members recently approved the survey with the firm Morris Leatherman at an estimated cost of $16,000.
School Board members also recently held a meeting with members of the task force that recommended that the district upgrade all of its buildings and address high priority deferred maintenance. WAPS’ architecture firm Wold estimated the cost of doing so would be about $85.5 million. At the meeting, task force members explained their recommendation and discussed when to possibly hold a referendum with School Board members.
The group that will conduct the survey and the district are still in the process of developing questions, School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said in an interview. The board will review the questions, she added. She said the board will want to find out through the survey whether community members would be willing to support a referendum and what type of referendum they might support. She later continued, “The board wants to know if the community is supportive of moving forward, supportive of doing it in some sort of a sequential time frame, or would they support a big referendum or a smaller referendum.”
School Board member Karl Sonneman said in an interview that it could be difficult to determine how to craft and organize questions, while noting that a more clear question would be asking community members whether they would vote for a referendum. He referenced the idea of breaking up the entire recommendation into smaller parts and questioned how to ask questions about the possibility. “Could you ask questions to develop a sense of priority? You could break it into parts, but how would you determine the community sentiment for how they would prioritize the parts?” he said. He continued about the task force, “They really felt the entirety was of sufficient importance to push it forward. There’s a sense, regardless of that view, [that] the board still needs to know how to prioritize the various parts. And in terms of surveying for that, it’s not easy to think of how you ask the questions.”
School Board member Michael Hanratty said in an interview that he would like the survey to provide a sense of what community members are thinking about the future of WAPS’ buildings. When asked whether he would want a question on the survey about support for the entire recommendation, he said he feels the survey will address that topic, though he does not know if the question will be worded in the same way. He added that he did not yet know what changes to the recommendation there could be.
When considering whether to pursue a referendum, Denzer said she would support holding one, but did not yet know what project details she would favor. “And that comes from the survey … so yes, I’m in favor of pursuing a referendum, but the size and all the characteristics of it, I’m still looking for more information to make a good decision just for myself about what next steps need to be,” she said.
Sonneman said he did not yet know whether he would want to pursue a referendum for the task force’s recommendation. “I think the fact we’re going to do the survey tells me there’s more information we’ll be gathering.” A referendum for part of the recommendation could be an option, he said.
Hanratty also said he would support a referendum, while wanting to review survey results.
At the meeting with the task force, Hanratty expressed concern about waiting until 2023 to hold a referendum, as a School Board election will take place this November, potentially changing the makeup of the board and its members’ support for a referendum. In an interview, he said he felt the district was on track for a November referendum, but that could change, depending on survey results. “I’m certainly not tied to a referendum this November, but I’m cautiously optimistic the community would support going forward,” he said.
Communications Coordinator John Casper noted at the meeting with the task force that more time to plan communications about a referendum might be valuable.
