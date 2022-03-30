by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members are considering slightly reducing the amount of reserve funds the district aims to have. However, that could possibly impact its credit rating and the interest it pays on debt.
Under current policy, WAPS strives to have 10 percent of annual operating costs in reserve each year. The district’s fund balance is projected to fall below that this year. With the proposed policy change, the district would strive to have reserves, or a fund balance, of 8 to 10 percent.
The possible policy shift comes after the School Board recently approved aiming for a fund balance of 8 to 10 percent when setting next year’s budget.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said in an interview that some of the reasoning behind the potential policy change is providing flexibility with budgeting. “I think that this board is … more aware of the broader financial picture,” he said, versus focusing on the fund balance alone.
“I guess the benefit would be if the previous one was loose or imprecise, this one would give us a clearer target to shoot for,” School Board member Steve Schild said in an interview. The current and proposed policies both use the word “strive.”
Finance Director Sarah Slaby said at the School Board’s March 24 meeting that the fund balance is projected to be at about 8.2 percent at the end of this year. That would not meet the current policy and would be down from about 11 percent, because the district is approximately $634,000 over budget in a total budget of about $36 million. However, Slaby said, she is reviewing what federal COVID relief funding could potentially cover, that could increase reserves.
The fund balance could potentially impact the district’s credit rating and the interest paid on bonds for facilities projects. Slaby said in a February interview that credit rating agencies consider factors such as whether a district’s fund balance trends upward or downward and whether it follows its fund balance policy. In a recent interview, she said that the School Board being involved with the policy and reviewing it would most likely be more important than how much money WAPS keeps in reserve when it comes to credit rating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.