by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Families using Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) transportation will be able to keep tabs on when they can expect the bus to arrive using an app or online this school year.
Once the school year starts and the district ensures students’ routes are set correctly, Transportation Director Casey Indra said, WAPS will share information with families about the app and how to sign up for it. The district may share this information around the second week of school, he said.
The School Board unanimously approved the tool, FirstView, at their August 18 meeting. Transportation company First Student, which the district contracts with, provides the platform. FirstView features a web platform for districts and an app for families.
The app for families, ParentView, is free for families and does not have a cost for the district, Indra said in an interview. Families can also access the tool in a mobile web browser, First Student implementation team representative Tiffani Ingram said at the board’s meeting in August. GPS units on each bus are used to track their location, she said.
The app for families will show roughly where a bus is located, Indra said in an interview. Ingram said at the meeting that the bus’ progress is shown with an arrow, and updates along the route happen almost in real-time, but not exactly in real-time, so the bus’ precise location is more secure. “It’s not going to have any student data or stop data on it whatsoever,” Indra said in an interview, adding that this means student names will not be associated with it. Families will need to know what route their child is on and have a code from the district to use the app, he said.
Families will be able to receive notifications of when the bus is two miles away, for instance, Indra said. Ingram said at the meeting that those could be push or email notifications. Indra said in an interview that he hopes this gives families who leave for work before their children get on the bus peace of mind, as families could see whether the bus is running late. It could also help families hurrying home to pick their children up from the bus at the end of the day, he said. In the winter, as well, families would have a better idea of when exactly the bus will arrive so students do not have to wait in the cold as long, he said. “They can stay a little bit warmer in the winter time, and definitely be safer all year round, “ he said.
The app will allow quicker communication with families about updates to bus schedules such as delays, Indra said, whether they be from construction or trains.
School Board member Stephanie Smith said, “I think this is a super useful platform for a lot of our parents, especially the ones that don’t have an opportunity to drive their kids themselves or don’t have the opportunity to leave work early to give their kid a ride to the middle school because they missed the bus by like two minutes.”
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she had concerns about phone usage at the middle school, if families called students early in the day to make sure they were at school, and families calling the district instead to check. School Board member Karl Sonneman suggested discussing this topic with middle school administrators. With or without the app, Indra said families may call or text students to make sure they went to school, and he would make sure to talk with the principals.
Previously, Indra tested ParentView, he said in an interview, as he had a child riding the bus. He considered what information could be seen on it, how it could be used and whether it would be safe for families, he said.
Indra added that the district also has access to the version of the tool for districts, DistrictView, which allows the district to see multiple buses, whereas families can only see the routes they register for. Indra tested the version of the tool for districts and found it to be an effective platform, he said. “I wouldn’t be up here if I didn’t think it was a valuable tool to us,” he said at the meeting.
“I think the app is going to speak for itself in regard to allowing parents to have enough information to know where those buses are at,” he said in an interview.
