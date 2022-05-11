by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Some special education programming at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) will relocate to different buildings next school year, meaning moves for students and staff.
Special Education Director Sarah Knudsen explained the changes to the School Board at its May 5 meeting. The LEO program, which currently serves students at the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC), will move to Winona Senior High School (WSHS). The DCD (Development Cognitive Disabilities) program will move from its present location at Jefferson Elementary School to two new spots, with one class shifting to Goodview Elementary School and one class going to Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) Elementary School.
The district will also decrease the size of the ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) program now at Jefferson and create a new program at W-K. Finally, WAPS will move its EBD (Emotional Behavioral Disorder) program entirely to Jefferson.
The LEO program will specifically move to the agriculture building at WSHS. One of the district officials’ reasons for the change was providing students with more opportunities to participate in general education programs, Knudsen said.
At the elementary level, district leaders have discussed moving the EBD program over the past several years, Knudsen said. While listening to the facilities task force discuss possible plans for the future of WAPS’ buildings, Knudsen said she recognized that Goodview is physically accessible but houses limited special education programming. “That wasn’t a smart move to me,” she said.
While Jefferson had the space for more special education classes, Knudsen said, there were not enough general education classrooms for special education students to spend some time in. “That was our barrier from the beginning,” she said. Moving DCD could provide more chances for time in those general education classrooms, she said.
Knudsen said in an interview that Goodview, being open concept, was not a viable option for the EBD program. Staff evaluate about every six weeks whether students in the EBD program can return to their neighborhood school, Knudsen said.
Many students in the ASD program at Jefferson spend much of the school day in general education programming, Knudsen said, so a teacher already in the building could continue to meet their needs. More intensive services are already provided at W-K, she said, so students requiring them will shift there. There are also many incoming students at W-K who will be in the ASD program, she said.
Keeping students at their neighborhood schools was a goal for district leaders, as well, Knudsen said.
Overall, program locations at the elementary level will likely change over time, Knudsen said, as the number of students in different grades and where those students live shifts.
In an email, a parent of a student in a special education program expressed concerns about the lack of input staff and families had. “We wouldn’t force this change on typical children without a school closing completely, so why do we treat our special ed programs like this, zero input from the teachers who KNOW these children and have their best interests at heart,” the parent wrote.
Knudsen said administrators primarily made the decisions. “Quite frankly, with the nature of the changes in the programs, there are so many moving parts … and the type of programming changes we were proposing didn’t lend itself very well to involving staff,” she said. Staff provided input about what factors to consider with making the changes, she said. The district is now notifying families of the changes.
Superintendent Annette Freiheit said she recognized that there was a point where administrators had to make decisions, and she knew some staff members may be uncomfortable with relocating. “But the ultimate end is how does it really help the students?” she said.
The parent also expressed concerns about the difficulty of the transition for students with changing teachers and buildings. “After the last two years of COVID, the distance learning, the modifications to their daily routines and lives, I can’t believe that we are going to force these kids to entirely move schools. The anxiety of my child alone has skyrocketed since COVID. Now we want them to change schools, change teachers, change friends, and change their entire routine?” the parent wrote.
Teachers will move as the LEO program does, Knudsen said in an interview. There would be a teacher change in the DCD program because of a retirement anyway, she said. “And of course, that’s always a consideration, but teachers change from program to program,” she said.
When asked whether there were concerns about students moving buildings, Knudsen said in an interview that the word she would use is “consideration.” “We always have to consider when there’s a switch from a teacher, level, program,” she said. “Am I concerned about it? No.” She continued, “I think it’s more about being thoughtful and planful and considerate than it is concerning.”
The parent also voiced worries about limited windows in the classroom at Goodview. Knudsen said students would not be in the classroom all day, as they would have lunch, recess and time in general education classrooms. If families have concerns, they can contact their building principal, her, and Freiheit, she said. “We’re working on transition plans so that .. families know where their students will be attending,” she said. There will be opportunities for families to tour their new buildings, she added.
The changes will also entail renovations at Goodview. Moving DCD to Goodview will cost about $5,300. The district will modify a restroom with an accessible stall and construct a wall. Art and music will go to one classroom, as a result. Knudsen said art and music teachers were not consulted.
School Board member Michael Hanratty said he did not think the changes would necessarily fit with long-term plans for the district’s facilities as WAPS considers a multi-million-dollar building referendum. Knudsen said she did not want to delay the move of the EBD program, for instance, because when she went to staff in the past about the change, she received pushback. Additionally, as the district is still completing long-range planning, she said, she did not want to put off changes to wait to see what could happen in the future with facilities. She added that the accessibility updates the district will make would be valuable regardless of the future of WAPS’ facilities.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer also said she would want to make sure no building projects would be duplicated.
Building and Grounds Director Michael McArdle said any changes would not be extensive so they could be changed back quickly if needed.
School Board member Steve Schild said he felt there was an emphasis on students in the planning. “That for me is a real trump card,” he said.
