by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) community education director will explore the possibility of the district providing preschool at all its elementary schools.
School Board members voted at their February 17 meeting for Community Education Director Ann Riebel to analyze whether it would be feasible for the district to offer preschool at each elementary school. They also agreed on having Riebel bring a plan and budget for this potential program to the board in May.
“It’s one more option for our families to consider when making plans for educating their children,” School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said in an interview. “With all of what we understand about the benefit of having a choice like that, I think it would be good for the community to be able to see something like that within the public school system.”
For WAPS, one benefit might be students who attend WAPS for preschool staying in the district through 12th grade, Denzer said. For families, early childhood education is key to children’s development. Furthermore, child care is in high demand locally. “It also gives parents who might not otherwise be able to afford this kind of a situation an opportunity to access this kind of education for their child,” she said.
Denzer said it is not yet known how the programming would be funded or when it would begin, if the School Board ultimately decides to put it in place. Funding would remain a major question, as the district faces shrinking budgets due to declining enrollment.
“I think it’s time that we look into this a little more and get some more information,” School Board member Michael Hanratty said at the board’s February 17 meeting of expanding preschool.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said he would support having preschool at each elementary school in the next academic year, with details on the programming to follow, and he would prefer to have the board on record as moving in that direction.
School Board member Steve Schild asked for more information, such as enrollment at private preschools in town, and expressed concerns about the motion the board voted on differing from the agenda item, with the motion focusing on exploring the idea and the agenda item appearing to suggest implementation.
In a 4-1 vote, the School Board approved exploring the possibility of expanding preschool, with Schild voting no and Sonneman abstaining.
Expanding preschool is one of four enrollment strategies the School Board voted on. Riebel will explore how to invest in outreach about early childhood and kindergarten and bring a plan and budget to the board in May 2022. The School Board will support further implementation of a system to reinforce positive behavior, PBIS, at Winona Middle School. Additionally, Communications Coordinator John Casper will bring together a small group to plan a timeline and budget for enrollment strategies by May 2022. Sonneman abstained from a vote about the outreach and an enrollment strategy timeline, and all other School Board members voted yes. The board also unanimously supported additional implementation of PBIS.
“I’m pleased that the board made a decision to move forward on all of them, because they are explorative in nature, and … we have great confidence in our directors, that they will come back with information for us and be able to move forward,” Denzer said.
In contrast, Sonneman said at the meeting that he thought the strategies were all good, but he would prefer to implement a couple of them immediately rather than plan for all four on a longer timeline. “I still have that feeling that it’d be good to pick two or three and do them now and do them well, and see what effect we have” he said. School Board member Jim Schul said approving an exploration of early childhood and kindergarten outreach would not necessarily commit the board to anything, but rather show the board’s support for Riebel analyzing the idea.
“I’m not interested in always standing behind our staff,” Sonneman said. “I want this School Board to be out there, aggressive and pushing for things.”
