by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona will soon have another all-day preschool option. Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) recently announced that starting this fall, it will offer all-day preschool for children who are 3-5.
Currently, WAPS offers half-day preschool. Preschool Coordinator Angie Denis said that when there were two-hour delays due to weather, preschool was canceled due to transportation challenges, and extending to full-day will eliminate that problem. The programming change will also allow teachers to spend more time with students on learning activities, Denis said, as transitions between activities will not need to be as frequent or quick. “We’ll be also able to provide children more opportunities to practice social skills and develop problem solving tools so they can be more prepared for those kindergarten and elementary years,” she said. She is also hopeful that the programming will allow teachers to continue increasing the percentage of students who are proficient in math and reading, with current data already showing many are, she said.
With the change in programming, staff members are keeping in mind that they would like the cost to families to be reasonable and for scholarships to be available, Denis said. They are also preparing for some slight scheduling changes during the day, such as ensuring there is time for students to rest. Additionally, they are working through the process of offering after school child care, she said.
Staff spoke with families and considered other programs in the area when deciding to move forward with all-day preschool, Denis said. They then discussed the possibility frequently among themselves at meetings, she said, adding that she believes discussions started last year. They considered students’ progress, enrollment and budget constraints, she said. There has also been some advocacy from the School Board to consider preschool programming options, she said.
Last year, the School Board did not move forward with implementing preschool programming at all district elementary schools after Community Education Director Ann Riebel said there was not enough funding available to do so.
Denis said preschool programming is and continues to be funded through tuition, for the most part. Next year, she said, there are some expected savings with transportation, as preschoolers will ride buses with elementary students and not require another set of buses at mid-day. The program’s supplies are funded in part through some grants, as well, she said. Costs of adding staff may be covered by state funding, she said.
Those interested in learning more may attend an open house on Monday, March 27, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Goodview Elementary School in the early childhood area.
