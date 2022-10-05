by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After months of work, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee (DEI) members at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) are continuing to draft a diversity and equity policy. The School Board may also soon change the quorum requirements for DEI, or the minimum number of members that must be present to make decisions. DEI has not held some meetings in the past several months due to not having enough members present.
Toward the beginning of 2022, DEI members considered diversity and equity policies from other Minnesota school districts and ultimately chose two from which to base their work. Since then, they have been reviewing the policies with a goal of completing a draft that will go to the School Board for approval.
The Board Operations Committee initially directed DEI to work on the policy draft, which is one of the diversity committee’s first projects. DEI began after the School Board disbanded the district’s former diversity committee, DEC, and formed DEI last year. School leaders cited, in part, concerns about DEC’s work moving slowly.
While working on the draft, DEI has not had enough members present, or a quorum, to officially meet in April, July, or September this year.
Superintendent Annette Freiheit said of the progress toward completing the draft, “I think it’s going well … I’m pleased with the progress that we’re making.” She continued, “So I think this policy is a good start, and the committee has done a good job about being … thoughtful about where we’re at and where we want to be.”
Community member Heidi Monson, who serves on DEI, said she is glad the committee is drafting the policy. “I was shocked to find out that the district didn’t have a policy, so I’m very happy to see they want to put one in place. I feel like there’s been good progress made, but the quorum requirement has significantly reduced our ability to accomplish things.”
This week, the School Board will vote on whether to change quorum requirements from nine committee members total (with no fewer than five community members) to seven committee members total (with no fewer than three community members). This would represent a change from a quorum being constituted by a majority of community members to a quorum potentially being made up of a majority of district staff members.
Freiheit said she and a few School Board members worked on editing the committee quorum guidelines. “We want to have enough people there to be able to meet … We felt it’s essential to have community members, but if we continue to have the high number we do, it could slow down the work of the committee,” she said. When asked about the change from a community member to staff majority she said, “A lot of the work that is coming from that committee is based on what the district is doing for work,” referring to staff members’ work.
As the committee did not have a quorum in September and did not meet, there will not be an opportunity to get feedback from DEI on the proposed changes before they go to the board, Frieheit said.
Regarding the policy itself, Freiheit said a strength of the working draft is including different areas, such as learning and teaching and human resources.
“I think naming and calling out that disparities happen within our school system [is important],” Monson said of the draft’s strengths. She continued, “In the past I think it would’ve been sidestepped around, but the fact the district is willing to acknowledge that injustices happen is a great first step.” She said she would want accountability measures to be more clearly defined. “I think it would be great if the district more openly shared some of their metrics, as far as tracking behavior [and] disciplinary actions, things like outcomes for students as far as accessibility to programming,” she said. She continued that she would also want staff training on unconscious biases to be more defined.
A hope would be for DEI to finish the draft in October, Freiheit said.
