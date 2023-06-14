by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Next year’s draft budget for Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) includes a decrease in overall spending and expenses, as well as reductions in some areas of individual building budgets.
Initially, the district projected there would be a deficit of about $2.7 million. The state legislature approved school funding increases totaling about $1 million more in revenue for WAPS, which reversed the district’s deficit and left WAPS with a surplus of about $63,000. However, the district then identified about $1 million more in costs. With those costs, the district proposed funding cuts and shifts to balance the budget.
In past years, the district experienced enrollment decline and budget reductions. For next year’s budget, the district projects some decrease in enrollment. In the 2021-2022 school year, enrollment was 2,455 students, and in next year’s budget, the district is projecting an enrollment of 2,341 students. Overall, for the total operating portion of the budget, the draft budget includes revenues decreasing from about $38.6 million this year to about $37.8 next year and expenses decreasing from about $39.3 million this year to about $37.8 million next year.
One of the cuts was to decrease the projected salary increase for employee groups who have yet to negotiate a contract with the district from 3% to 2%. The district previously agreed to larger increases next year for some staff groups, such as a 3% increase for maintenance, school nutrition and office professional staff members and a 4% increase for educational assistants.
Several School Board members said earlier this school year that they would want to have reserves at the higher end of the district’s reserves policy, which states that the district aims to have reserves of 8 to 10%. The goal of budgeting at the higher end of the fund balance policy was, in part, to have reserves available when negotiating contracts with staff members. In the draft budget, reserves are projected to be at just over 8% at 8.05% at the end of next year.
The draft budget includes spending about $906,600 of federal COVID relief, or ESSER, funding on some programs the district began with the funding and some staffing that would otherwise be covered with other funds. Some programs the district is proposing to continue are a science specialist position and position to coordinate Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) programming, a set of teaching and learning strategies focused on writing, reading, collaborating and asking questions. The draft budget also includes putting this funding toward the district’s student success department, which includes success coaches with a goal of supporting students and families. Additionally, the draft budget includes spending this ESSER funding on a position to coordinate special education services, positions equivalent to two full-time teachers, a program for developing and monitoring goals for students in special education programming, a partnership with the University of Minnesota to implement Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) to provide students with the additional help or enrichment they need, equipment for career and technical education and family engagement activities.
In the area of elementary and secondary regular instruction, the draft budget includes a decrease in services of about $302,000 and a decrease in supplies of about $665,000.
For instructional support services, which include costs for assistant principals, the district’s learning and teaching department, textbooks, media centers and staff development, the draft budget includes a decrease in services of about $352,000 and a decrease in supplies of about $112,500.
Regarding pupil support services, which includes the costs for counseling offices, health services, psychologists, social workers, transportation and a mentoring program, the draft budget includes a decrease in services of about $150,000 and a decrease in supplies of about $59,000.
Jefferson Elementary School’s budget grew in the draft budget by about $276,000. This included the services area in the draft budget increasing by about $102,000. The supplies budget decreased by about $204,000.
Goodview Elementary School’s budget decreased slightly in the draft budget by about $63,500. This includes the services area in the draft budget decreasing by about $59,000 and the supplies area decreasing by about $99,000.
Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School’s budget increased slightly by about $26,000 in the draft budget, though this included decreases in some areas, such as a decrease in the services area of about $27,000 and a decrease in the supplies area of about $121,000.
Winona Middle School’s budget decreased in the draft budget by about $253,000, including a decrease in the services area of about $139,000 and a decrease in the supplies area of about $31,000.
Winona Senior High School’s budget increased in the draft budget by about $437,500, with increases in the salaries and benefits area; however, this included decreases in some areas, such as a decrease in the services area of about $37,000 and a decrease in the supplies area of about $166,000.
At the Winona Area Learning Center, the budget increased by about $132,000 in the draft budget, increasing in the salaries and benefits area. This did include decreases in some areas, though, such as a decrease in the services area of about $13,000 and a decrease in the supplies area of about $9,000.
The School Board is expected to vote on the draft budget at its June 22 meeting. The budget must be finalized before July.
