by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is analyzing its programs in an operational audit to determine what to continue and what to discontinue.
The audit is one of the goals in the district’s strategic plan, which it developed last year.
“The operational audit focuses on buildings, departments and programs in our district,” Superintendent Annette Freiheit said, adding that all department leaders and principals are part of the process, and they will get input from staff members. According to the strategic plan, a purpose of the audit is “identifying and prioritizing work in alignment with the strategic plan, including discontinuation of initiatives no longer aligned with strategic actions.”
The audit comes as the district develops its budget for next year. WAPS faces cuts due to a deficit, as well as its one-time federal pandemic relief funding nearing its expiration.
One piece of programming under consideration is a plan to put AVID in place at the elementary level, Freiheit said. AVID centers on teaching and learning strategies in areas such as writing, reading, collaborating and asking questions. The district has implemented AVID for several years at the middle and high schools levels. Its goal in its strategic plan is to implement the program throughout the district, including at the elementary level. WAPS would also ultimately like to become a demonstration district that showcases AVID strategies to other schools. Last month, the School Board approved about $41,000 to continue that implementation at WAPS’ secondary schools and start to put the program in place at the district’s elementary schools.
Freiheit said that at this time, the district is moving ahead with implementing AVID at its elementary schools; however, she said a pause had been considered. It was then stressed, though, she said, that the district should go ahead with implementation because it is in the strategic plan. The funding the School Board approved in March is still going toward implementing the program at the elementary level, she said, and it is still in the plans for some elementary staff to receive training this summer in the program. She added that district staff internally weighed factors such as elementary teachers’ workloads and existing work with implementing new reading curriculum this school year. Additionally, she said, the district would make a decision on the program pause once the audit is completed by May 25, and until that analysis is finished, the district needs to move forward with the program.
Freiheit said the district is committed to moving forward with AVID at the middle and high school level, as well.
If the district ultimately decides to pause the programming at the elementary level, Freiheit said, it would still need to determine whether there is a way to discontinue that portion of the $41,000 contract WAPS signed with the AVID organization.
The district will, over the next few weeks, examine through the operational audit how much work has been done so far to implement current programming, the impact it is having and whether it is aligning with WAPS’ strategic plan, Freiheit said.
