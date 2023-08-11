by ALEXANDRA RETTER
School staff will more frequently check student grades, with the goal of providing more support for student athletes with their classwork, as part of new athletic eligibility requirements at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS).
The School Board approved, at its August 3 meeting, new athletic eligibility requirements that include grade checks every three weeks for seventh through 12th grade students, as opposed to quarterly. Activities Director Casey Indra said at the board’s July 20 meeting that the more frequent grade checks would help staff to better track students’ academic progress. With the past requirements, he said, students sometimes got so far behind that they could not participate at all in their activities anymore. Under the new system, students would still be allowed to attend practices while getting their grades on track. Coaches can motivate students, he continued, so that keeping students in contact with their coaches at practices, under the new requirements could help students catch up with their classwork. Coaches could hold study halls with students, he added, or walk them to a class to take a test they’re missing.
With the grade checks every three weeks, Indra said, if a student is failing a class, staff will meet with the student and let the student know their grades will be checked again the following week. If the student’s grades have not improved at that next grade check, they become ineligible for the following two weeks, meaning they can practice, but not play in games. Indra said students’ names will be noted on a list tracking ineligibility, and they can still go to practices. If, following the two weeks, a student’s grades have not gone up, he said, there will be another meeting with staff, and the grade check cycle will continue. Anything above an F grade is considered passing, he said.
For a student taking part in a fall sport, staff will also track their second semester grades from the prior academic year, Indra said. If a student failed a second semester class, he said, they could practice, but not compete or travel with the team. The student could also attend home games, he said, but would have to stay on the sidelines. The hope is that by witnessing the team in action, students will be motivated to improve their grades, he said.
Under the previous eligibility requirements, if a student failed two classes at the end of a quarter, they were pulled from their team. If a student failed one class, staff checked their grades every week. At the middle of a quarter, a student would be pulled from the team and not be allowed to participate, Indra said, until their teachers gave their approval. This created a burden for teachers, he said. He added that staff found students and families could sometimes be overbearing in their demands for teachers to clear students to play.
School Board member Stephanie Smith said she felt that students would be encouraged by being able to attend practices with the new requirements. She added that she would want to make sure teachers kept families aware of students’ academic progress. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer agreed that she would want families to be aware. School Board member Tina Lehnertz said her hope is that families play a key role in being responsible for students. “.. I would hope that parents are doing their due diligence as well, because they're just as responsible to the kids as we are,” she said.
Denzer also supported the requirements applying to middle and high school students, as did School Board member Karl Sonneman. In contrast, School Board member Pete Watkins questioned doing so. He said he disagreed with the idea of a seventh grader comprehending the requirements as a high school senior would, for example, and added that he could not think of another area in which seventh graders were treated like 12th graders. Indra explained that he was concerned about the amount of work changing the system at the middle school would entail for staff there. Ultimately, at the board’s August 3 meeting, Watkins raised the same concern, but joined other board members in approving the requirements for seventh through 12th grade students. Superintendent Brad Berzinski said teachers would grade the seventh and 12th graders differently.
