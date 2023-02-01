by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) will reconsider part of its attendance policy after a few School Board members expressed concern about the current language in the policy regarding absences.
A public comment at the board’s January 19 meeting helped start the discussion. In a public comment, community member Maurella Cunningham said she urged the board to look into the policy. “I feel like there is a lot that goes against the mission and vision of Winona Area Public Schools, in terms of … the whole concept of DEI, diversity equity and inclusion,” she said. She added, “And there are some things I really think relate or can align with the whole notion of the school to prison pipeline, so it’s very, very, very very concerning,” she said. Over the past few years, some community members have raised concerns about the district not being flexible with excusals or proactive with collaborating with families before truancy. Truancy could result in students being referred to the justice system, which could affect students as they progress through life.
The current policy states in part, “A school reserves the right to accept or deny any request for an excused absence.” It also says that “The following reasons shall be sufficient to constitute excused absences: (1) Illness. (2) Serious illness in the student’s immediate family. (3) A death or funeral in the student’s immediate family or of a close friend or relative. (4) Medical, dental or orthodontic treatment, or a counseling appointment. (5) Court appearances occasioned by family or personal action. (6) Religious instruction not to exceed three hours in any week. (7) Physical emergency conditions such as fire, flood, storm, etc. (8) Official school field trip or other school-sponsored outing. (9) Removal of a student pursuant to suspension … (10) Family emergencies. (11) Active duty in any military branch of the United States. (12) A student’s condition that requires ongoing treatment for a mental health diagnosis. (13) impassable roads or weather making travel unsafe. (14) And five days maximum for vacation purposes.”
The policy also states, “The following are examples of absences that will not be excused: (1) visiting relatives/friends (2) overslept (3) hunting (4) child is not immunized (5) helping at home (6) work (7) too tired (8) missed the bus (9) cold weather (10) shopping (11) staying home to care for a family member (12) inadequate and/or inappropriate clothing.”
School Board Jim Schul said the public comment brought up something that made him consider the policy more closely. Given helping at home is not an excusable reason for absence, he asked whether there could be more flexibility with accommodating students completing work in alternative ways if they experience a family crisis. “I think it might behoove us to allow the principal to have a little more discretion in the matter, because one of the principles, I think, when we’re dealing with students is recognizing it’s a very relational experience … We need to understand the nature of the learner,” he said, adding that students’ home environments are part of this understanding. Overall, having a list of unexcused absences can provide guidance for principals, he said, but could become prescriptive or rigid.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said the lists of excused and unexcused absences in the policy were sometimes contradictory, such as a maximum of five days of vacation being an excused absence but visiting friends or relatives being an unexcused absence. He added that weather issues could also be a point of conflict and asked what weather would and would not be acceptable for an excused absence. The policy says cold weather would be unexcused, for example, while “impassable roads or weather making travel unsafe” would be excused. Sonneman said he was concerned about how to reconcile “inadequate and/or inappropriate clothing” being an unexcused absence with the district’s dress code policy and suggested reviewing those two policies together. The policy may make it difficult for principals to decide what is excused or unexcused, he continued, noting that he would like the policy edited. Sonneman said he wanted administrators to have discretion.
Schul said he agreed with Sonneman about revising the policy. He added that staff could consider the list of unexcused absences again, for example. He later said he felt the list’s language was restrictive.
In contrast, some School Board members said they felt the policy provided proper guidance. School Board member Michael Hanratty said that the policy also has a list of excused absences, and that list includes family emergencies, so he felt principals had some discretion. The policy is meant more to provide administrators with guidelines, School Board member Stephanie Smith said. “And then it’s still at their discretion,” she said. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said that as a principal, she appreciated having such lists, and they are guidelines. “… I think we do have the administrators’ best interests at heart,” she said. Denzer said she felt the policy gave administrators flexibility and there was no reason to revisit it.
In a split vote, the board did not approve the policy, with Hanratty, Denzer and School Board member Tina Lehnertz voting yes and Sonneman, Schul, Smith and School Board member Pete Watkins voting no. The board then unanimously voted for the Board Operations Committee to review the policy.
At the Board Operations Committee meeting on January 26, Human Resources Director Emily Solheid said she looked into how other comparable regional schools address absences. Some reference a model policy from the Minnesota School Board Association, she said. She continued that some include information about absences in a policy and others include it in their handbooks. There are also some state statutes that outline excused absences, she said. Superintendent Annette Freiheit said she will work with principals on reviewing other schools’ policies and determining how they want to move ahead.
