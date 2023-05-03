by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Community members may have an opportunity later this year to provide input on a new equity policy for Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS). The district suggested seeking public input on the draft policy, which has been in the works for nearly a year, after the state recommended WAPS do so.
When WAPS’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee (DEI) was first tasked by the district’s Board Operations Committee with developing an equity policy last year, several community members on DEI advocated for having an organization outside the district review a draft equity policy, and they renewed those calls this spring. DEI had spent about a year developing the draft, at that time. Some district leaders who sit on DEI agreed with having the policy draft reviewed, and they forwarded the policy draft to the equity department at the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) for feedback.
Then, at a DEI meeting last week, the committee learned from WAPS that MDE suggested the district seek community feedback. Director of Teaching and Learning Kristie O’Brien said that MDE provided advice on how to go out into the community for listening sessions and working groups, as well as some possible questions to use during those discussions. DEI could work on developing questions at its next meeting, she added.
The move toward community input comes after several community members, in a number of public comments and letters to the editor, recommended that the district work with an equity organization on implementing the policy and equity work, in general, and some community members on DEI expressed an interest in hearing from the community.
As for how to conduct the outreach, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said students could review the policy in a government class, for example, to provide their input on what language best reflects the community. School Board member Karl Sonneman said having students and teachers review the policy could provide valuable input; however, he questioned what the district could expect from the community reviewing the policy and whether the community would approach the work in a positive way. Community member Heidi Monson, who is on DEI, said it may be a situation in which people would have to try to be comfortable with the uncomfortable. She added that some community members have been hurt, and people may respond because of a situation or lifetime of situations they have dealt with. It is the district’s duty to listen to that response, she said.
O’Brien also asked about DEI members’ interest in helping with the discussion groups, and some expressed interest. DEI member and community member Kelly Fluharty said she thought the discussions could be a way for the district to rebuild relationships with the community. Many were hurt by the district dissolving its previous equity committee, DEC, she said, and feeling that DEI was unproductive, and these conversations could be a way to build trust.
“I’m happy to see this is going in this direction … I have to say I feel a little bit deflated in this moment, only because it’s taken this long to get to this point. I’m happy it is getting to the folks that need to have a voice in it,” Monson said.
Community member and DEI member Theresa Rusert said in an interview of the outreach, “I think that’s a good idea in theory, but it all depends upon how it’s executed.” This includes how the district reaches out and who it reaches out to, they said, as historically, some people are underrepresented. Some may have had negative experiences historically, they said, and not be interested in participating. “So they may assemble these focus groups and get all positive feedback, and that may not be representative of what people in schools or families in the district are actually experiencing,” they said.
Community member Marci Hitz, who is on DEI, also said she would want DEI to work with MDE on strategies for WAPS reaching communities in the area that the district has a hard time connecting with.
Hitz recommended that DEI meet over the summer to plan out how to gain community input next school year. Fluharty added that the district should consider adding more community members to DEI if the committee ultimately meets this summer, as the committee has missed a number of meetings due to not having a quorum.
Freiheit told the Board Operations Committee at its most recent meeting that DEI would probably spend time next year on getting feedback, and the policy would be tabled until there has been a process of community input. School Board member Michael Hanratty, who sits on the Board Operations Committee, asked that the Board Operations Committee receive an update on the process every month.
DEI will next meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at Winona Senior High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.