by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Gift cards may help while shopping. However, they do not solve legal or tax issues, Winona Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Engrav said.
There are some common scams community members can keep an eye out for, Engrav said. In each instance, those trying to carry out the fraud attempt say getting gift cards and sharing the gift card codes will clear up an issue with payment or a legal problem.
People trying to carry out a fraud attempt may portray themselves in calls or emails as representatives of an entity from which community members would typically hear, such as a utility company, Engrav said, and ask for payment in gift cards. They may also say they are with the IRS, he said.
“The general rule is, legitimate businesses don’t make those requests,” Engrav said.
Individuals attempting to carry out scams may describe more out of the ordinary situations to members of the public, as well. They may portray themselves as a law enforcement officer and say a community member’s relative is in jail so bail in gift cards is needed, Engrav said. Additionally, they may say there is a warrant for the community member’s arrest and gift card payment could fix the issue.
Some other fraud attempts may center on technology. Community members may get pop-up messages on their computers saying the devices have a virus, Engrav said.
There are ways to steer clear of these fraud attempts. Community members can keep in mind that governmental and business groups would not ask for gift cards, Engrav said. The federal government would not ask for gift cards to correct a bill, for instance, he said. Similarly, if there was a warrant for a community member’s arrest in another state, law enforcement agencies would not ask for gift cards to address it, he continued.
By asking questions when a situation seems out of the norm, Engrav said, community members can work to avoid these fraud attempts. If a member of the public gets a message reportedly from a company they have dealt with before asking for payment in gift cards, though that company has never asked to be paid that way previously, community members should question that, Engrav said. They can contact the company and ask about the message or contact law enforcement officers for help, he added. “Do your due diligence,” he said.
By the same token, if community members are contacted about a relative reportedly being in jail and needing bail in gift cards, they should take a few minutes to give the relative themself or another family member of that relative a call to confirm the arrest, Engrav said. They can also call their local law enforcement agency and ask officers to verify whether their relative is in jail.
Looking out for others is another valuable way to avoid scams, Engrav said. If a community member hears of a friend going to buy many gift cards, they can politely ask why and discuss with the friend why it might be a fraud attempt.
Fraud attempts may still sometimes be successful, unfortunately. It is also difficult to track them, as gift cards can be redeemed quite anonymously, Engrav said. “I think people choose these because there are very limited things people can do to correct them … It’s very anonymous,” he said. Community members who suspect a successful fraud attempt on themselves should report it to law enforcement officers, Engrav said. Gift card receipts could also help law enforcement officers, if a suspect is identified, he said. “A lot of times, unfortunately, it’s just gone,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.