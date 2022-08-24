'Way lost' ocean bird spotted in Winona

by CESAR SALAZAR
Earlier in the week on August 13-15, Winonans flocked to catch a view of a once-in-a-lifetime sight: a Caribbean brown booby in the Midwest. Birder and City Council member Steve Young equated it to having a hummingbird in the North Pole.
Many regional birders took this rare opportunity to check off the bird on their lists, with over 40 people checking in their sightings on the spotting site eBird.org. It’s unknown how the bird arrived in the region and where it is now.
The bird “got way lost,” Young said. He continued, “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime [experience], and that is what draws the birders.”
This is also the first reported sighting of the bird in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to bird-tracking records, Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge Wildlife Biologist Stephen Winter said.
The brown booby, which typically lives in the tropical climates of the Caribbean, is adapted to live off of salt water, but many birders saw that it was able to live off the fresh water of the Mississippi River. “Water brings birds and so Winona being on the Mississippi River, we’re a birding superhighway,” Young said.
Many birders saw the bird fly high and dive into the river to catch fish, similar to how it fishes in the Caribbean. “It was just sitting on a barge forever,” bird watcher Deedee Nadeau said. “It didn’t move … Finally it flew, and everyone was so excited to see it because they're such acrobatic flyers they twist and turn and dive into the water.”
Young also added that the brown booby’s beak structure allows it to dive into the water at very fast speeds. “You can imagine if every time you ate you had to go 80 miles per hour, face-first into the water, that could have some effect on your face,” Young said, laughing.
The bird had also been spotted earlier this month in La Crosse, Wis., and potentially even further south around the Ozarks in Missouri, according to eBird and Winter. It is unknown if it was the same bird from Missouri, but Winter said it could be possible. The bird hasn’t been reportedly spotted since.
In terms of the brown booby surviving in the area, Winter said, “It most likely cannot establish and persist away from the coast.” He continued, “I assume that when they’re out of range of the coast, they’re kind of doomed.”
“I’m amazed at all the terrific photos that fellow birders posted of the brown booby, and will never take for granted that river habitat is mostly protected around Winona, and so it provided the booby places to feed and rest,” local bird expert Richie Swanson said in an email. He continued, “I see any long-distance migrant, I’m awed it can survive a journey riddled with constant human threats. The trouble is when I don’t see a bird.”
“It was so cool to see so many people interested to see this simple bird that got so lost,” Nadeau said. She continued, “It was a wonderful opportunity to see a tropical bird here in Winona.”
“For me, as a birder, I enjoyed how the bird community reacted,” Winter said.
“It was just really special to have this bird here,” Young said. “It’s part of what makes Winona such an interesting place. Our proximity to the Mississippi River is what brought this [bird] here.”
