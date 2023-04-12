by CHRIS ROGERS
The National Weather Service (NWS) is advising residents with low-lying property near the Mississippi River to prepare for moderate to major flooding, warning that the river may reach its highest level this spring since 2001, the second-highest flood on record. The river is expected to rise six feet by next Tuesday.
The NWS said forecasters are “expecting the highest Upper Mississippi River levels in over 20 years,” and advised, “If you live near, or have interests along the Mississippi River, you should begin preparing now. At least prepare like you did in 2001, as impacts are likely to be similar. There is a smaller chance impacts could be worse than 2001 at some locations.”
As of Tuesday morning, the Mississippi River level in Winona was 8.9 feet, and NWS projects it will rise over 6 feet by next Tuesday and reach moderate flood stage (15 feet), according to the NWS. The river is expected to continue rising and crest between April 19 and 29. Long-range flood risk forecasts released in late March indicated a roughly 50-50 chance of major flooding (18 feet) that would be among the top five floods of all time, though still lower than the level the city of Winona levee system is designed to protect (22 feet).
NWS’ earlier projection that the Mississippi River in Winona would hit 10 feet last Friday did not yet happen, but more snow in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin followed by rapidly warming temperatures worsened the flood risk going forward.
Wabasha is also expected to see moderate flooding by next week. The river level was at 10.16 feet on Tuesday, and the NWS forecast it will rise to 14.2 feet next week. According to the NWS, flooding of East Main Street in downtown Wabasha begins at 14.4 feet.
At Lock and Dam 5 upriver of Minnesota City, the NWS is forecasting the river will rise six feet to minor flood stage (661 feet) next week.
At Trempealeau, the Mississippi River level was 650 feet above sea level on Tuesday morning, and the NWS predicted it would rise over six feet to minor flood stage (656.6 feet) by next Tuesday.
NWS’ information on current river levels and forecasts is available at www.weather.gov/arx/MississippiRiver_SpringFlood_2023. The forecast for the Mississippi River at Winona is available at tinyurl.com/436rsrka.
