by ALEXANDRA RETTER
A horse in Trempealeau County recently tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). This means mosquitoes with the virus are in the area and could spread it to humans and other animals. There are steps community members can take to help prevent further spread of the virus.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) said in an August 29 press release that the case was the first confirmed in a horse in 2022.
There have not been any cases of WNV among humans in Wisconsin this year to date, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. However, the cases in animals mean there are mosquitoes in Wisconsin that could spread WNV to humans and animals, DHS officials said.
Mosquitos can get WNV from infected birds, then spread it to animals and humans, according to DHS. “The virus is not spread directly from person to person, animal to animal or animal to person,” the DHS said. WNV risk can peak from the middle to end of summer until there is frost, a time period when mosquitoes are most active, DATCP officials advised.
Between 1999 and 2020, there were 343 reported cases of the virus in Wisconsin and 825 in Minnesota, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to the CDC, one in five people who test positive for WNV have flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headache and vomiting, while eight out of 10 do not have symptoms. Some, one in 150, can also become seriously ill and experience central nervous system disorders, including encephalitis and meningitis, which can cause permanent damage or, in rare cases, death.
Horses with WNV may experience fever, incoordination, loss of appetite, muscle tremors and not being able to stand up, among other symptoms, according to the DATCP. “The disease can cause brain inflammation in horses and people, and it is fatal in 30 percent to 40 percent of horses showing signs of illness,” according to the DATCP.
Community members can help prevent the virus from spreading to animals and humans. Those with horses can vaccinate their horses against WNV, according to the DATCP. “The American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) recommends vaccinating for both WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis as part of the core vaccine protocol, meaning all horses should be vaccinated for these diseases,” the DATCP said.
The CDC recommends wearing insect repellant, as well as long sleeves and pants, and cleaning out stagnant water.
“These cases are a reminder of the importance of taking precautions to protect ourselves from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry, which pose a risk to all Wisconites, especially to those who have weakened immune systems,” State Health Officer Paula Tran said in a statement. “By wearing insect repellant and eliminating standing water around our homes where mosquitoes breed, we can help protect ourselves and our neighbors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.