by CHRIS ROGERS
When plumes of toxic smoke swept over East Palestine, Ohio, and a fiery explosion forced evacuations in Raymond, Minn., this spring, it drew public attention to train derailments and hazardous material safety. But it’s something Winona Fire Chief Curt Bittle has been conscious of for years, and he said it’s one of the top risks his department prepares for.
Bittle and Winona County Emergency Management Director Ben Klinger said they’ve been getting lots of questions this spring about how well-prepared local authorities are to deal with a train derailment that spills or ignites toxic chemicals. With regular drills, planning exercises, and special training, Winona area first responders — and the Winona Fire Department (WFD), in particular — are exceptionally well-prepared, they said. Still, local government can only respond to, not prevent, any rail catastrophe.
“Rail carries everything from flour to military-grade equipment,” Bittle said. Among the top 10 most common hazardous materials are crude oil, hydrogen sulfide, benzenes, chlorines, and various petroleum products, he reported. They are all toxic and flammable. Asked about a fire involving a hazardous materials train, Bittle said, “A train derailment would be a devastating event, and it doesn’t matter where it would be located, it would be a devastating event.”
There’s an obvious factor that makes Winona and other nearby river towns vulnerable: Rail lines cut right through town. However, in Winona, Canadian Pacific Railway’s (CP) main running line is subject to a 30 mph speed limit. “The speed limit is hands down the biggest ace in our pocket as far as avoiding any catastrophic train event in the city of Winona,” Bittle said. He explained speed is a major factor in the risk of a derailment happening and in the chance it would result in a spill or explosion if it does occur.
Still, part of Bittle and Klinger’s work is to prepare for disasters that hopefully never occur. Every full-time WFD firefighter gets certified as a hazardous material technician, including special training on responding to a train derailment, Bittle said. For the entire department to get that training, Klinger said, “That is unusual and a really high mark for Winona and the fire department.” Additionally, about 1/3 of the department has been to the Security and Emergency Response Training Center, a facility sponsored by railroad companies for in-depth training on hazardous materials derailment response, Bittle said.
For the top 10 hazardous materials moving through Winona by rail, incident response plans are prepared in advance and first responders do tabletop exercises simulating a derailment involving different chemicals, different parts of town, and different weather conditions, Bittle and Klinger said. In 2019, departments from across the county and even state emergency responders gathered in Dakota for a full-scale train derailment exercise — with props provided by CP — that simulated an oil train spilling into the river and involved the use of boats to deploy absorbent booms.
If a train carrying those chemicals were to catch fire, the response would depend on the severity. If only a few train cars catch fire, firefighters might be able to cool surrounding cars and contain the blaze, Bittle said. If it’s a larger conflagration, it may be better to let it burn, as happened in Raymond, he explained. Either way, he added, “Ultimately evacuation is going to be needed across the board.”
With that in mind, Klinger said the county has agreements in place with schools and churches to act as evacuation staging areas and with bus companies to shuttle people without their own vehicles.
While the Ohio State Fire Marshal said local firefighters responding to the explosive derailment in East Palestine likely didn’t know the toxic chemicals they were dealing with, Bittle questioned how that could be the case. Local first responders have access to the AskRail app, where they can look up a train number or rail car number and see what it’s carrying, he and Klinger said. He added they have contact information for hazardous materials teams at CP and BNSF, which are great resources.
While the WFD is doing everything it can to be ready, any preventative measures fall on the federal government, as state and local governments have little power to regulate railroads, Bittle said. “There’s just nothing our fire marshal can do with rail,” he said.
Previously, the railroad industry has resisted proposals to tighten regulations aimed at preventing derailments. “It literally took quite an effort to bulk up our crude oil cars 7-8 years ago,” Bittle said, referring to a 2015 rule requiring new tank cars to be built to better withstand crashes without puncturing. Many old, weaker tank cars are still in use.
A bill aimed at preventing derailments and improving hazardous material safety, the Railway Safety Act of 2023, was introduced in Congress in March but has not passed either chamber.
