From gas to groceries, prices are up for all kinds of goods, but for farmers heading into the 2022 planting season, the cost of fertilizer and other farm inputs are especially irksome.
The price of nitrogen fertilizers more than doubled since last winter — with certain products tripling in price — and phosphorus fertilizers nearly doubled, as well, according to St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank price indexes. Farmers are enjoying good prices for crops, but the high cost of inputs will likely eat into their profits this year.
“That seems to be the topic of conversation amongst most every farmer in the area,” Winona County Farm Bureau President Glen Groth said. “Things are crazy expensive, but it’s not like there haven’t been times like this in the past. It seems like whenever commodity prices go up, input prices go up, too.” He added, “A lot of the fertilizers I apply were in that $350-450 per ton range [last year]. This year, a lot of the same products are in that $850-950 per ton range.”
It’s not just fertilizer. The price of the herbicide glyphosate — the active ingredient in RoundUp and other common herbicides — increased by six fold last fall, and the price of glufosinate — used in Liberty herbicide — has also shot up. With limited supplies, getting certain herbicides can be tricky, even at a high price. “A lot of places, depending on company policy … if you bought 100 gallons last year, they’ll only give you 60 gallons this year, in an effort to make sure everyone gets at least some,” Groth said. He advised, “For the large part, people just have to be patient and deal with the ability to make changes on the fly.”
All of this has some farmers thinking about what they can do differently this year. Two experts shared their advice with the Post.
“The big thing this year is to use the soil test values to assess as best as you can,” University of Minnesota (U of M) Extension Soil and Nutrient Management Specialist Daniel Kaiser said. With that baseline information on soil fertility in different fields, farmers can make informed decisions about how much fertilizer to apply this year, said Kaiser and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Soybean Industry Chair Gary Schnitkey, who gave a presentation on managing nutrients and profitability at a recent U of M conference.
“With nutrients like phosphorus and potassium, it’s easier to make some judgment calls, especially if you’ve been soil testing,” Kaiser said. Phosphorus and potassium tend to stick around in the soil from year-to-year, so if soil tests indicate fields have solid phosphorus and potassium levels, skimping on applications one year won’t hurt crops or long-term fertility very much, Kaiser and Schnitkey said.
“If your soil test levels are above what’s required for response, there’s no need to put phosphorus and potassium on, and doing some drawdown when phosphorus and potassium [prices] are high is a good economic strategy,” Schnitkey said.
“In Southeast Minnesota, a lot of those soils, certainly phosphorus is a big one that growers put a lot of emphasis on … but you get to a certain point where you really don’t need to be doing replacement if you’re soil testing,” Kaiser said. When cutting potassium in the silty soil of Winona County’s blufflands, “The amount of yield loss that we suffer generally isn’t quite as severe as it is as you get closer to Rochester and the east when you start to get toward heavier clay soils,” he explained. “If you’re looking at cutting, phosphorus and potassium are going to be the easy ones,” he added.
Even scaling back nitrogen applications could be advantageous, Schnitkey said. He recommended using the Midwestern land grant universities’ Nitrogen Rate Calculator — cnrc.agron.iastate.edu — to decide. “The models would say to cut back because you’re paying a lot for the nitrogen, and that will have an impact. It will lower yields, but it won’t lower yields that much. So there is an art,” Schnitkey said. “A lot of farmers are above recommended rates, and this isn’t the year to do that,” he added.
Groth also uses the rate calculators, but with corn north of $6 per bushel, he wasn’t convinced by suggestions to trim down fertilizer applications. “I don’t want to take my foot off the gas there. I don’t want to over-apply, but I don’t want to shortchange it either,” he said. He continued, “I don’t really feel comfortable not feeding the crop when the prices are this high.” Crop prices could fall by harvest, but Groth has been selling in advance to mitigate that risk. “I’d rather lock in a small profit now than take my chances with what might happen later on,” he explained.
Groth also mentioned that maintaining fertility on land he rents is an important responsibility. He added, “If you cut back this year, you might have to make up for it double next year, especially when we’re talking phosphorus and potassium and nutrients that stay in the soil a little while.”
As for other advice, for farmers who haven’t applied nitrogen yet, Schnitkey recommended split applications to mitigate any unforeseen price swings during planting season. “It’s just a classic risk management sort of thing — you price it twice, and you see what’s going to happen,” he explained.
Kaiser cautioned farmers against investing in micronutrient fertilizers and biologicals over good old nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. He said his research has shown mixed results on such products. “It’s not a year I’d really be experimenting a lot with these things, especially if it’s at the expense of some of these base nutrients that we know there is a lot of response to,” he said.
“Overall, farmers need to be concerned about their cost of production, and it’s not just fertilizer, but all costs of production have gone up,” Schnitkey said. “And so we’re in a much riskier position. So getting those crop insurance coverages and guarantees in place is important. And those will be in place at the end of February, and we’ll know what those are, and that will be important.”
