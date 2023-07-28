by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Following Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota (SMU) announcing it would cut most of its arts and humanities majors, the university considered how to move forward with some arts programs. Today, the university plans to continue some music and theater programming, in addition to its arts gallery programming.
“And I think people are getting excited to see that things are moving forward … I think the energy seems to be very positive for the future,” Senior Director of Arts and Event Services Lynette Johnson said. She continued, “So we’re excited that things are moving forward. And although things are different than previously, we’re continuing to offer as many arts experiences as we can.”
Johnson said the university hired a director of music programming who starts this summer and will lead band, choir and liturgical choir, as well as oversee pep band. “So now it is an arts co-curricular model,” she said. “So before, you had faculty who were teaching and leading band and choir and teaching as faculty. And … it is not that model now.”
Students and alumni expressed dismay initially about the cuts of the majors, as well as faculty positions, and noted the vital role the arts had played during their time at SMU and in their lives generally.
A. Eric Heukeshoven, a former SMU employee who taught music students there for years, said the change from music programming being led by several faculty members to the new model may reduce the number of concerts presented each year and the tours on which music students go. “I would say that’s a fairly dramatic change,” he said. “Now, is there hope that will come back? There’s always hope, right. But I think the infrastructure to get things done — one person can only do so much.”
Junior Aidan Indahl, who is part of choir and a music fraternity and performed in a musical at SMU, said he did not necessarily think arts programming like band and choir would be different than in the past. “To be honest, I don’t think so,” he said. He added that he is excited to work with the individual SMU hired.
The university also aims to provide opportunities for students to take part in ensembles, Johnson said. “So it’s really based on the interest of the students, so if there’s an interest in jazz, that would be one of the ensembles that would continue,” she said.
For the music fraternity at SMU, activities will continue, Johnson said. The future of a music sorority is a bit more uncertain. “And we’re working with them to hopefully be able to continue to support them,” Johnson said. “Through their sorority, they have some certain criteria that they have to hit, and it’s a nationwide sorority, so we’re working with them on that.”
Through a music fraternity, Indahl is now helping to plan the annual fall variety show and starting a new program of bringing live music to campus each week from local performers and SMU students.
With regard to the theater, the university hired a technical director for the performance center, Johnson said, filling a vacant position, and is considering another technical position.
There will be two theater productions this year — one student production in the fall and another in the spring — as majors in the soon-to-be-phased-out theater program finish their degrees, Johnson said. The university will then start a drama club to have student-led productions, she said, with the plan being to have a production in the fall and one in the spring, in addition to others in which students may be interested. SMU will also bring in community and professional productions, she said.
With the visual arts, the university’s arts gallery has a full schedule, Johnson said, and the same employee continues to lead the gallery.
The university plans to offer shorter workshops in different areas of the arts, Johnson said, so students can learn about various modes of art.
“I’m just hoping to see the arts continue to thrive,” Indahl said.
