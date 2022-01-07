by ALEXANDRA RETTER
As the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board starts to develop the budget for next school year, some district leaders are considering how they will replace federal COVID relief funding when it runs out, as well as sustain programming and staffing.
WAPS has received more than $5 million in ESSER funding and put it toward an online learning program, a screening tool to assess students’ social and emotional health, student success coaches, and additional classes to address learning loss, among other programming and staffing. There are deadlines for using the funding, with one coming up in 2023 and the last arriving in 2024.
Because WAPS is using this one-time ESSER funding for ongoing expenses such as staff, once the money runs out, the district would have to find room in its budget for new programming and staffing funded with ESSER money or make cuts.
Since the district first began to receive the funding last school year, School Board Chair Nancy Denzer, Superintendent Annette Freiheit, and other district leaders have been advocating for evaluating how well new programming or staffing funded with ESSER dollars works to determine whether it should be included in the budget when the COVID relief funding runs out. Several School Board members have also urged caution with funding too much new programming or staffing that the district may not have the money to sustain long-term. At a December 9 Finance Committee meeting, Freiheit said some funding going toward addressing learning loss this year might not need to be spent again next year, while other funding will be needed over the next few years for longer-term programming that the district will keep evaluating for possible movement to the general budget.
Denzer reiterated her perspective at a December 9 School Board work session about developing the 2022-2023 budget. She said she wanted the COVID relief funding included in the budget assumptions that the School Board passes toward the beginning of developing the budget each year. “It’s a pretty sizable amount of money that’s being directed to the district that we are using, and it’s sort of hard to do all of this without talking about that, too,” she said. Denzer also reiterated at a December 9 Finance Committee meeting that she would like the district to evaluate the effectiveness of the programming and staffing being funded with ESSER money.
Finance Director Sarah Slaby and Freiheit agreed at the work session that careful planning, and keeping the ESSER funding’s expiration in mind, is important. “Now, we need to plan and move forward and make sure that as we are mindful about what we do with the remainder of those dollars, that we have a good plan for when those dollars move out,” Slaby said.
School Board member Steve Schild said the question was how much change the district could make and sustain with the ESSER funding. He said he is also keeping in mind that declining enrollment signals a decrease in funding WAPS receives per student from the state.
The School Board can plan one year at a time, Denzer said. If the board decides to use ESSER funds to reduce class sizes in 2023, for instance, she said, members could clearly communicate that the decrease would be in place for that school year, and the board would revisit it when budgeting for the following school year.
