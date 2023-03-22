What license bill means for undocumented

by CESAR SALAZAR
Minnesota became the 19th state to allow undocumented immigrants to get valid driver’s licenses after Gov. Tim Walz signed the Drivers License for All bill earlier this month. The law will go into effect in October.
The Drivers License for All bill allows qualified undocumented immigrants to apply for and be granted a valid Minnesota driver’s license, which would be valid for driving in the entirety of the U.S. On top of being able to be used for driving, the license could also be used for identification purposes in the state, such as for rental applications or banking. Previously, applicants for a Minnesota driver’s license were required to have proof of legal residency, a law that was put in place by former Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2003. The new law would waive that requirement for undocumented immigrants, with some catches.
Comunidades Organizando el Poder y la Acción Latina (COPAL), a Minnesota Latino-based civil rights movement organization, has been a rallying force to get the bill signed into law. COPAL marched to the state capitol building in January to support the bill and also asked Walz to sign it into law within 45 days of the legislative session starting, which he did in 44 days.
COPAL held an informational session on the new law this past Sunday at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
According to COPAL Community Organizer David Perdomo, undocumented immigrants would only be eligible to apply for a Class D license, which would cost the same as regular driver’s licenses. He also said that DVS would likely require a current passport or foreign ID with a photo, and a translated foreign birth certificate to apply.
The law also states that information from the license regarding the legal status of undocumented immigrants would not be disclosed to other government agencies, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Perdomo said undocumented applicants would still need to pass written, driving, and eye exams to get the license. However, he said while the written exam and driving manuals are available in other languages, the driving test itself would likely be held in English, with the test only allowing the applicant and the examiner to take part, meaning non-English speaking testers would be unable to have an interpreter in the vehicle.
Perdomo said that one of COPAL’s goals is to become a certified testing organization for driver’s exams, in order to help out the Latino community. Between now and October 1, COPAL plans to educate and prepare Latino communities in Minnesota for the new law and driving exams, he said.
Besides the driver’s license itself being able to be used for voting, the license would also be unable to be used for applying for a commercial driving license or getting a Real ID. A Real ID allows licenses to be used for federal purposes, such as flying in the U.S. Opponents argued the licenses should be marked with “not for voting.” However, proponents of the law argued that by adding that distinguishing feature could open the door to discrimination or retaliation against undocumented immigrant drivers.
Zenaida Quintanar, an attendee of the event, had some concerns about how the law would take previously deported immigrants into consideration for getting a license. “I know many people who have been deported,” she said in Spanish. “I’d like to know if they will be able to get a license. I’m interested in knowing because I’d like for all the Latino community to have a driver’s license.”
At this time, Perdomo said that he is unsure if there will be any additional stipulations from DVS for people who were previously deported.
“All in all, I’m happy that they approved the law,” Quintanar said. “I’ve been following the bill every step of the way.”
“It's very emotional to see the law approved,” Perdomo said in Spanish. “I’ve been fighting for this since, for me personally, at least 2016. We’ve heard many stories where people have been deported and lost their vehicles because they were stopped by police. Also, people are driving and living afraid because they can’t take a simple drive. For example, we have people who have never been to the Mall of America because they’re afraid of driving without a license in Minneapolis. All those stories have motivated us to fight. Now, seeing it become a reality brings us joy because we know that these fears will go away.”
