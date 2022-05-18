By CHRIS ROGERS and ALEXANDRA RETTER
Last fall, the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board dissolved the district’s long-standing Diversity and Equity Committee (DEC) and created a new committee with different members, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee. Over several weeks, the School Board held discussions on making changes to DEC they said would empower DEC, but it wasn’t until the final vote that it was clear the board was disbanding the existing committee. Even then, some DEC members were confused themselves about the committee’s status after receiving a message from school officials about the decision.
Last winter and this spring, the Winona Post used Minnesota Data Practices Act requests to obtain emails from School Board members and top administrators leading up to last fall’s decision. Those emails, along with interviews, show that concerns over DEC’s final meetings in spring 2021 prompted School Board members Nancy Denzer and Karl Sonneman and Superintendent Annette Freiheit to discuss the committee’s future several times over the summer, before appearing to reach agreement on a proposal to appoint new membership in late July, two months before the intention to disband DEC was first clearly stated in public.
On May 3, 2021, DEC held its last meeting of the 2020-2021 school year via Zoom. On May 4, Director of Learning and Teaching Karla Winter sent a recording of the meeting to Superintendent Annette Freiheit, who then sent it to School Board Chair Nancy Denzer and School Board member Karl Sonneman.
Denzer and Sonneman then shared their reactions to the recording of the meeting. Sonneman wrote, “I have listened to the meeting. Ugh. Let me know when you want to have a discussion. I have plenty of notes.” Denzer responded, “Thanks for the start on a conversation about this. Much to talk about.” Sonneman and Denzer appeared to have met with Freiheit, with Sonneman later writing to Denzer,“Thank you. I felt good about the meeting particularly since we could speak candidly. I am trying to listen carefully to Annette to understand the school perspective.”
Referring to Freiheit, Denzer replied, “This one is hard for her. Pretty personal, so hard to sort the personal from professional.” When asked what was meant, Denzer said, “The personal is I like to see progress being made, and the professional is, I feel like the commitment we make on any committee is that we’re making progress, and we are doing things that keep us moving forward.”
Concerns over the May DEC meeting appeared to prompt a series of meetings between Sonneman, Denzer, Freiheit, and Winter.
Asked what about the May 2021 DEC meeting made him say, “Ugh,” Sonneman said, “I think that meeting — 80 percent of it, 90 percent of it was debating the bylaws or organizational issues.” It was a topic the group had discussed at multiple past meetings without resolution, he noted, adding, “The committee debated endlessly what its bylaws should be.” Sonneman said he believed reorganizing the committee would provide the structure for the committee to move forward to other issues.
Denzer echoed that, saying, “The committee was having trouble finishing an agenda. So things would be put on the next agenda. There wasn’t closure to what they were talking about … It looked like they were struggling to do that.” She continued, “So the intent of the [School] Board, after we started meeting about it and bringing it to meetings, was to have a dialogue about how we could provide additional support and leadership to the committee.” She added, “It just seemed to me that either we needed to do something just to support progress … That was a concern that we were a little stuck in how to move forward.”
“If you watch the old committee, it simply wasn’t doing much,” Sonneman said. “There were people with great passion for the issues, but you just didn’t see anything moving forward,” he explained.
Some DEC members themselves expressed frustration with the committee’s inaction, but their concerns focused on how their own suggestions were received by WAPS leadership and fellow DEC members, such as the School Board’s split vote not to approve cultural liaisons or a DEC decision against requiring cultural competency training for DEC members.
DEC’s debates over bylaws were centered on membership. There was a consensus that DEC’s membership should be more diverse, and in spring 2021, the committee had tentatively agreed on a proposal to require that 50 percent of the members be people of color and 50 percent be people who are LBGTQ, disabled, or part of another underserved group. However, some members of color on DEC wanted to see the committee address some what they saw as more fundamental issues first, including cultural competency training. “When that was kind of nixed by a lot of the people in our group, it kind of reiterated that same feeling of, if folks of color are telling you, ‘This isn’t a safe space,’ and you’re saying, ‘But we need folks of color in here,’ that doesn’t make a lot of sense,” former DEC member Tova Strange said at the group’s last meeting.
Asked about some former DEC members’ frustrations with how their proposals were received, Sonneman said the School Board is the key to getting anything done at the district. “When you advocate for something, you have to think about how you’re going to convince those people,” he said of the seven School Board members. “If the committee was frustrated that they weren’t getting their ideas forward and they weren’t getting listened to … to make things happen you have to understand the board itself and present things the board is ready to move forward with,” he said. “If the board hasn’t acted on something in the past, the object is to get the board to a position where it’s better able to act on it,” he added. Referring to the art of persuasion, he continued, “They weren’t pursuing the art very well. Their heart was in the right place. They wanted to do so, but the process wasn’t getting us very far.”
Over the summer, Freiheit, Denzer, Sonneman and Winter met multiple times to discuss DEC. Freiheit shared notes from a July 20 meeting in which the group laid out plans for a proposal to come before the School Board, including a note stating, “District and Equity Committee paused for reformation as school board committee.” In a later email, Sonneman would summarize Freiheit’s notes from the July 20 meeting as indicating, “Committee becomes board committee under policy #213 … Who (Board, superintendent, or committee) establish[es] the number of & term of members on committee and appoint members, chair.” It was the first mention of appointing new members in the emails.
The School Board first discussed the proposal on August 19 and again on September 2. At both initial meetings, School Board members described the proposal as DEC becoming a “School Board committee” — as opposed to a “District Committee,” terms the district uses to describe a different organizational structure — and school officials never mentioned dissolving DEC. “One of the things we’d like to throw out there to consider is if the Diversity and Equity Committee, in whatever form it is, actually becomes a board committee,” Denzer said at the August 19 meeting. Sonneman said the proposal would “add Diversity and Equity as a [board] committee,” adding at the September 2 meeting, “It is essentially a way of elevating the committee, both functionally or on paper, too, by putting it in as a board committee, but [it] also recognizes the importance of the topic and the topics it covers.”
Denzer asked Freiheit in an email on August 19, “Have you or will you communicate with the current DEC committee that this came up at the board table tonight.” Freiheit then emailed DEC members on August 20, saying, “I would like to let you know that the Winona Area Public Schools Board, at their board meeting last night (Thursday), discussed a proposal to bring the Diversity and Equity Committee forward as a board committee. The school board is supportive and appreciative for the work you have done over the past years. The board is committed to taking a lead on district work and addressing diversity and equity. It will be on the agenda of their next board meeting on Thursday, September 2nd. Thank you for your work and we hope you will to [be] a part of our district’s commitment.” The email did not make clear that DEC would be dissolved and its existing membership disbanded. Former DEC member Tesla Mitchell said in an interview at the time, “I’m really in the dark as to what that means for the committee and the members on the committee.” She added, “It would’ve been also great to have a better understanding of what was at the table, if dissolving was on the table.”
On September 16, Sonneman moved to dissolve DEC and create DEI as a board committee, which the School Board approved.
When asked why school leaders did not explicitly state earlier that DEC would be dissolved, Sonneman said,
I’ll offer this, I’ll apologize to you, if it matters, and the public. I just assumed from the beginning ... I guess I leaped to the presumption reorganization meant the old went out and you’d reconstitute under the new.”
Asked why the School Board didn’t retain the same DEC members on the new DEI committee, Denzer responded, “That’s not a decision the board made. The board decided to disband and reorganize. That’s what the board decided, and I’m going to support the board decision.” Asked why she personally voted in support of dissolving DEC, Denzer said, “I believed it was the best decision at the time, and in that moment, with the information the board was looking at, it became a board committee and the [School Board members on DEI] have the opportunity to create a committee that they can work with and start to develop what comes next.” She continued, “I feel like the board really can offer some leadership and some support, and I do think it needs the attention from board members, and we don’t have a lot of board committees, but the ones we do have, I feel like the board’s commitment is to have time and attention and really talk about what’s happening on those committees.”
Asked the same question, Sonneman said he simply assumed reorganizing DEC was synonymous with a new appointment process. He said he had concerns about DEC’s ad hoc approach to adding new members by a vote of DEC itself, as opposed to board committees, whose members are all appointed by the School Board chair.
Was part of the goal of reorganizing DEC to change the members? “I don’t think so,” Sonneman said. “It never came up [during our discussions]. There was a thought about how many of the existing members would apply and how many would be on, and there was no pre-ordained decision that they wouldn’t be included.”
“The committee members that were on [DEC] were invited to apply [for DEI],” Freiheit noted. “It was open to them. If they were interested in continuing on that committee or the new committee, they had the option to do that.”
Today, DEI has met with its community and staff members since December 2021, with a meeting canceled due to weather in February and a lack of a quorum in April 2022.
Committee members have discussed bylaws, with some expressing a desire for more members of color to serve on DEI and a community member to serve as chair of the committee. A School Board member currently serves as chair. Denzer declined to comment on an upcoming School Board vote on the topic of the DEI chair.
Some committee members have also expressed an interest in receiving more data about student achievement broken down by race, in addition to WAPS working with an outside consultant on its equity efforts.
“I think it’s a work in progress,” Denzer said. “They’re meeting and deciding what comes next.”
When asked whether the change had fixed some of the issues he was concerned about with DEC, Sonneman said, “I think it’s in the process. It took us part of the year to get organized … I think that if you asked me that question, say, October, November … and we haven’t made any progress, I’d be really disappointed.” He noted that ensuring DEI represents minorities’ voices in the district is an ongoing challenge.
