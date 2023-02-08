by ALEXANDRA RETTER

This spring, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) will ask voters to approve a $94 million facilities referendum. WAPS says the referendum would modernize classroom learning spaces and improve accessibility. It is the biggest request in local history.

According to the district, the referendum would lead to more flexible learning areas, improve accessibility, address deferred maintenance needs and enable the community to use the buildings more. Superintendent Annette Freiheit said last month that the referendum would address needs at each facility and focus on redesigning learning spaces so they are modern and conducive to what research shows is beneficial for learning.

The referendum is divided into two questions. In total, the district would ask for $72.5 million in question one and $21.74 million in question two. Question one includes additions at Jefferson and W-K to improve accessibility by moving programs taking place in the basement up, remodeling classrooms at all elementary schools to make them more flexible for small group work and teacher collaboration, remodeling some high school classrooms to make them more flexible, remodeling the high school’s career and technical education area, remodeling space at the ALC to create an activity and fitness area, remodeling restrooms at Paul Giel and upgrading bleachers there. Question one also includes deferred maintenance throughout the district. Question two includes adding a gym and locker rooms at the high school, remodeling current locker rooms there, remodeling the music area and some classrooms there.

The projects are divided into additions, or adding on to buildings, renovations, or renovating areas of current buildings, and deferred maintenance, or completing maintenance projects at current buildings. Districtwide, the cost of additions would be $35.6 million, the cost of renovations would be $29 million and the cost of deferred maintenance would be $25.6 million.

The referendum on the ballot in April was slightly downsized from a community task force’s recommendation after inflation in construction prices caused the cost to rise significantly. Some School Board members said earlier this winter that they supported this slightly smaller referendum option, initially called Option A, as it completes projects at the elementary level and would include renovations of the industrial technology area at the high school. Another option, the most expensive they considered, would complete more deferred maintenance at the high school and add two gym courts there. The last option the board considered, which was the least expensive, would complete projects mainly at the elementary schools. It would also include accessibility projects and remodeling the career and technical education area at the high school. “Option A for me was the most reasonable plan to get as much done as we can without raising taxes considerably,” School Board member Michael Hanratty said earlier this month. He also said he is excited about the elementary school projects updating those buildings. “The benefits that I see for Option A is that it does touch every one of our buildings,” School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said earlier this month. She also said she was excited about the projects at the elementary schools, as well as the proposed updates to the career and technical education and locker room areas at the high school.

“I fully support what the board has done,” Freiheit said last month.

Goodview

At Goodview, deferred maintenance projects include adding a storm sewer for drainage of a hard play area, replacing the main entry sidewalk and curb, replacing exterior windows, replacing ceilings, replacing window blinds, replacing some lockers and lowering some restroom sinks. Other projects are providing a central hot water heating plant and replacing ceilings.

Deferred maintenance projects that would not be completed include replacing the roof, replacing some carpet, and replacing casework in the lunchroom for staff. These projects are all considered third or fourth priority. Taking these projects into account, as well as several other lower priority projects, the cost of deferred maintenance that is not included is $1,504,160 with inflation, according to WAPS’ architectural firm Wold and construction management company Kraus-Anderson.

Deferred maintenance projects planned for other funding sources are replacing some carpet in the office and music area replacing interior lights with LED lights, among others. According to Wold and Kraus-Anderson, the total cost of these projects is $415,215.

Overall, of the 32 projects included in a 2021 facilities analysis completed by Wold and the district for Goodview, 11 would not be accomplished in the referendum.

However, classrooms would be renovated.

Jefferson

At Jefferson, deferred maintenance projects include replacing playground equipment and resurfacing, replacing exterior windows, some tuckpointing, repairing some stairs, replacing window blinds, replacing gym doors, repairing the seclusion room walls and doors, remodeling some restrooms and providing an accessible path to Paul Giel Field, among others. These items would cost $5,924,988, according to Wold and Kraus-Anderson.

Projects that would not be completed are analyzing sanitary system drainage uses, adding to existing stair railings to meet code, and cleaning sills and ledges, among others. These projects are considered third or fourth priority in Wold’s analysis of WAPS’ maintenance needs. When considering these projects, in addition to several other third or fourth priority projects, the total cost of projects that would not be completed is $910,923 according to Wold and Kraus-Anderson.

Other projects that would not be completed but are planned for other funding sources are installing ceilings, installing elevator access to a lower level and replacing interior lights with LED lights, among others. In total, according to Wold and Kraus-Anderson, the cost of these projects is $10,848,585 .

Of the 40 projects included in the 2021 facilities analysis, 25 would not be completed in the referendum.

There would also be an addition built so that programs happening in the basement could move up, and create a new cafeteria and student services space. Classrooms would be renovated, as well.

Washington-Kosciusko

At W-K, deferred maintenance projects include replacing all exterior windows, tuck pointing, and remodeling some restrooms, among other projects. According to Wold and Kraus-Anderson, the cost of the projects would be $5,656,248.

Adding to existing stair railings to meet code, cleaning sills and ledges and replacing basketball hoops are among the projects that would not be completed. They are third and fourth priority projects. The total cost of the projects that would not be completed is $407,096, according to Wold and Kraus-Anderson.

In addition, other projects that are not part of the referendum but for which WAPS has other funding include installing ceilings and LED lights, adding an elevator to access a lower level, and several projects that appear to be associated with heating and air conditioning. According to Wold and Kraus-Anderson, the total cost of these projects is or $9,024,373.

Of the 31 projects in the 2021 facilities analysis, 19 would not be completed.

As at Jefferson, there would be an addition built to improve accessibility and provide new cafeteria and student services space. Additionally, classrooms would be remodeled.

WMS

At WMS, deferred maintenance projects include replacing the roof, adding to the existing chilled water plant, and providing another boiler for heating needs, among other projects. These items are all first or second priority. According to Wold and Kraus-Anderson, the cost of these projects is $5,606,320.

Projects that would not be completed include replacing the tennis courts, reconstructing the parking lot, replacing auditorium seats and replacing some doors. These projects are all third or fourth priority. The estimated cost of these projects is $4,982,635, according to Wold and Kraus-Anderson.

Additionally, several projects that are not part of the referendum but for which WAPS has other funding include replacing some classroom carpet, replacing lights with LED lights and replacing PA speakers, among other projects. According to Wold and Kraus-Anderson, the cost of these projects would be $3,755,606 with inflation.

Of the 33 projects in the 2021 facilities analysis, 21 would not be completed in the referendum.

WSHS

At WSHS, deferred maintenance projects would center on meeting ADA accessibility requirements. Projects include adding a lift to the pool and seating area, adding a lift in the auditorium and remodeling some restrooms.

A gym and locker rooms would be built. Classrooms, existing locker rooms, the music area and the career and technical education area would be remodeled, as well.

ALC

At the ALC, deferred maintenance projects include replacing weatherstripping and providing a geothermal system meter, among other projects. Wold and Kraus-Anderson estimated the cost of the projects at $136,958. These projects are all first or second priority. The cost of projects which would not be completed, including reconstruction of the parking lot, replacing the roof and replacing classroom carpet, is $1,174,028, according to Wold and Kraus-Anderson. These projects are third or fourth priority. In addition, other projects that are not part of the referendum but for which WAPS has other funding would cost $203,304, according to Wold and Kraus-Anderson. Of the 17 deferred maintenance projects in the facilities analysis, 13 would not be completed.

Space would be remodeled to create an area for fitness and activity.

Paul Giel Field

At Paul Giel Field, deferred maintenance projects include remodeling restrooms, adding railings to aisles and adding an accessible ramp for the bleachers. Wold and Kraus-Anderson estimated the cost at $581,250. The cost of projects that would not be completed is $847,500, according to the consultants. Additionally, the cost of the project not planned for the referendum but for which WAPS has other funding, replacing the turf, is $850,000 according to Wold and Kraus-Anderson. Of the seven deferred maintenance projects in the facilities analysis, four would not be completed.

