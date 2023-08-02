by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After its $94 million facilities referendum did not pass this spring, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) faces the question of whether to change its facilities plan or its outreach to voters. At the first meeting of a reconvened facilities task force earlier this month, questions arose about how much to change the district’s communication to the public about any future referendum versus how substantially to change the facilities plan.
The facilities plan in the spring referendum focused on building updates districtwide, with additions proposed at several schools. District leaders said the $94 million referendum would create modern learning spaces, address some deferred maintenance, improve athletics opportunities and foster partnerships with community businesses.
One question the original task force wrestled with as it was developing the district’s facilities plan in 2021-2022 was whether to maintain the district’s current six school buildings or closing schools. Some School Board members have said they are committed to keeping the district’s current facilities, while a few signaled last year or earlier this year that they may be open to more substantial change, such as closing schools or changing which grades are housed at which buildings.
A group called Education Not Buildings opposed the referendum, saying it was concerned that the referendum would lead to investment in unnecessary facilities, given declining enrollment, rather than staffing and educational materials.
Meanwhile, the School Board had approved the installation of $26 million geothermal heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) and Jefferson elementary schools. In the run-up to the spring referendum, former School Board member Steve Schild and a few members of the previous task force argued that the investment in the projects constrained the facilities options that could be considered and the task force didn’t get a chance to seriously consider downsizing buildings because the School Board had just invested $26 million in two of the district’s oldest buildings.
The referendum included two questions that did not pass, with about two-thirds voting no on each. On the first question, 2,380 people (65.6%) voted no and 1,250 (34.4%) voted yes; 2,378 (66%) voted no and 1,227 (34%) voted yes on the second question.
Some task force members said at the meeting earlier this month that considering how to discuss the facilities plan with the community was key. WAPS Communications Coordinator John Casper said at the task force meeting earlier this month that he believed people voted “no” due to the referendum’s cost. Casper said he was particularly surprised that among early voters, there was not stronger support. During early voting, he said, 60% voted “yes.” “There were 251 people who came into our building, looked a district employee in the eye, asked for a ballot and said no. So they came in here to do that, so they were motivated that much to do that,” he said. “And I think that was entirely because of the price tag, or they were already going to be no votes.” He later continued, "We should have at least gotten 2,400 [yes votes]. There were 2,400 yes votes out there. The only reason — there were just a lot of people that stayed home who probably should have voted for us."
Casper later added about communication efforts, “But there is not a ton I would change, other than it would be nice to have a little more funding …”
Task force member Julie Heinrichs said it appeared community members did not know what the referendum entailed when she attended school events. Task force member and WAPS teacher Amanda Indra said that for some of the projects, such as updating classrooms, more explanation may be necessary. “I think people understand there’s maintenance needs and you need extra funding for those maintenance needs, but some of those projects, in particular at the elementary schools, I don’t think people understood,” she said.
Task force member and WAPS employee Jeremy Graves said billboards throughout town may have been a useful way for the district to share about the referendum.
School Board member Tina Lehnertz said she felt the district put the word out to the community about the referendum. “They chose not to learn about what we were doing,” she said. “That is a factor in all this, too.”
The task force also discussed possible referendum dates and when might be the best time to hold the election for maximizing the turnout. Chad Pike of Kraus-Anderson said a February special election may work, as school is in session, while in August, people may not be in town. He cautioned the district against a presidential general election because school referendums tend to perform poorly on such ballots. “But in this community, I would probably not do a special [election],” he said. “You need enough people out there, right, to vote. You need the numbers.”
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said, “So one of the things to consider is not doing it at any time but a general election, just because I think it’s really hard on our staff, and it costs quite a bit of money.” She later added, “If we’re contemplating November of ’24 or something in ’24, this group needs to reconvene relatively soon.”
For some other task force members, one focus was considering which facilities projects to include in a referendum. School Board member Karl Sonneman raised the question of whether it would be possible to prioritize some facilities projects within a certain amount of funding, such as $40 million. Task force member Julie Biggerstaff raised a concern with that approach, stating, “I feel like if we don’t do those things now, those things … [may not happen] because another referendum would have to come up to make that happen.” She added, “I worry about only doing some of that because that stuff gets put off for 20 years now.”
Perhaps there would be other funding sources for some of the projects, Sonneman said, so the referendum could have a lower price tag but the district could still complete all proposed facilities projects.
In contrast, at the School Board’s July 20 meeting, School Board member Pete Watkins said he felt the community may be open to a more substantial facilities change, such as a new building model, and that the key work now was to listen to the community. “We should not think that people won’t support a new elementary building model,” he said. “I think they will. We should not pile on all our wants and things that we really don’t need or bells and whistles on the things that we desperately need.” Watkins said in an interview, “Well, obviously the school district has made a commitment to the six buildings we have in our fleet.” However, he said, he feels that in those six buildings, the district could consider different configurations and uses.
At the task force meeting, Indra said she had heard a similar sentiment. She felt there were three groups in the community, she said, including one that would vote no regardless, one that wanted to invest in elementary schools, and one that wanted new schools. Finding consensus was the question, she continued. “… I think the most resounding [thing] I heard … we need one new elementary school, or even just one elementary school,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of — and I would say among staff there’s a lot of — support for that idea, and just the efficiency of one elementary school …”
Gauging the community’s perspective on facilities accurately is difficult, Heinrichs said. “So I’m just wondering if there are assumptions we’re making that are not right assumptions, assumptions that I made all along, like, the community will never support school closures — is that true? I don’t know. Like … is it impossible to reverse a historical designation on a building? I don’t know,” she said.
Task force member and WAPS teacher Katie Pearce said several questions that remained with her included whether declining enrollment led inevitably to school closures and whether the district could afford waiting to complete some facilities projects.
Task force member Allen Hillery, who ultimately opposed the referendum, said he felt the district never fully finished prioritizing projects.
If the district changes its priorities, it may be confusing for the public, Heinrichs said. “I think we have to have a consistent, cohesive agenda …” she said.
The installation of the geothermal HVAC systems also was a factor in the facilities plan for some at the task force meeting. WAPS Building and Grounds Director Mike McArdle said that, in his view, the referendum was held too soon after the School Board’s approval of the systems. Pearce brought up some concern about the projects, as well, stating, “I also think, as a task force, if there are things that the board is looking at funding, separate from the task force, like the geothermal project, I know there were a lot of people who were not super happy about finding out about the geothermal passing, and then thinking, what are we doing with the task force? What input are we going to have? So a little bit of transparency in the options that the board is looking at to fund that potentially could impact what would or would not be on the referendum.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.