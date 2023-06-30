by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
Every year tree roots push up sidewalks and the elements crack walkways. And every year, as part of the city of Winona’s sidewalk replacement project, some homeowners must replace old sidewalks.
The city’s yearly sidewalk replacement project affects properties from Chestnut to Carimona streets this year. Sidewalk replacement work can cost homeowners anywhere from $300 to over $3,000, with options for spreading out repayment over years. The city also did away with an option to grind down protruding sidewalks.
The goal of the sidewalk replacement project is to maintain city sidewalks and ensure they remain accessible and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, primarily in regard to preventing trip hazards. The sidewalks that may be marked for replacement include cracked sidewalks, raised sidewalks, sloped sidewalks, and generally any sidewalk with a more than half inch differential between sidewalk slabs which ADA considers a tripping hazard.
Winona cycles through different areas of the city over 13 years. This year’s section, Chesnut to Carimona streets, was last replaced in 2010. Next year’s sidewalk replacement area will be from Carimona Street to Mankato Avenue.
Homeowners can hire their own contractor for sidewalk replacement or pay the city to assess and replace the sidewalk. Director of Public Works Brian DeFrang said the replacement cost per sidewalk panel is just under $300. Homeowners can pay for the replacement work within 30 days without incurring interest or opt for a 10 year plan at 7% interest and pay it off at any time.
At the June 5 City Council meeting, two Winonans voiced issues with tree roots raising their sidewalks. Judson Portzer asked if it is possible to grind the sidewalk block down as a less expensive alternative to fully replacing it. “I just don't understand why they can't sand it or do something that's less expensive than trying to replace the whole thing,” Portzer stated.
DeFrang said that the city stopped grinding down sidewalks three years ago because it was more expensive in the long run. “We have tried [grinding], and basically, it's about 50% of the cost of [replacing] the sidewalk … And about three or four years later, the tree raises it back up, and now it's 150% to redo it. So we found out economically, it is cheaper to take that sidewalk out, cut that root out of the way, pour it back in … It lasts a lot longer than grinding,” he said.
Another Winonan voiced issues with finding a contractor for the job. “We have three marked sections of sidewalk. However, the biggest issue we have is finding a contractor, and we have called four to five different contractors and not even gotten a call back. And it makes it really frustrating when you don't know, even for an estimate, how much it's going to cost and how we can pay them,” William Mulkey said.
DeFrang and City Council member George Borzyskowski recognized the shortage in multiple areas that may hold up sidewalk replacements. Borzyskowski specifically said a shortage of cement finishers has been an issue for several people.
Mayor Scott Sherman encouraged citizens to consider letting the city take care of contracting. “I've got a white ‘X’ on my sidewalk, and I've gone through this and truly the city cost is not exorbitant [compared] to a private contractor,” Sherman said.
The city replaces sidewalks on city property as well as intersection curb ramps. According to DeFrang, the city has budgeted $130,000 for its sidewalk replacement work this year.
The city expects contractors will begin work in August, according to DeFrang.
