by MICHELLE GRIFFITH, Minnesota Reformer
The Legislature passed multiple measures this year to give money back to Minnesotans, the first of which is set to go out in a few months. The Department of Revenue provided an update this week with some key details.
Lawmakers passed a broad tax rebate for most filers; a new child tax credit and expanded working family credit; an elimination of the state tax on Social Security benefits for the majority of residents; and a one-time boost in property tax refunds, among a bunch of other credits, as well as some tax increases for housing and transportation.
Amid all that tax legislation, lawmakers made a drafting error that will cost taxpayers $352 million annually, as first reported by MinnPost. The DFL tax chairs Sen. Ann Rest of New Hope and Rep. Aisha Gomez of Minneapolis said they plan to to fix the mistake next session, which would hold taxpayers harmless.
Here’s what you need to know about what cash you can apply for and that will be coming your way in a few months:
Where’s my Walz check at?
Lawmakers approved nearly $1.15 billion in the tax bill for the one-time rebate checks.
If your address hasn’t changed, you don’t need to do anything. The Minnesota Department of Revenue will use the information on your 2021 income tax or property tax return to determine if you’re eligible. Minnesotans who lived in the state for at least part of 2021, filed a Minnesota tax return or property tax refund and are below a certain income threshold will receive a check.
Here are the check totals:
- $260 for individuals with adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less.
- $520 for married couples who filed a joint return with an adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less.
- An additional $260 added for each dependent filed on the tax return, with a maximum of three dependents totaling $780.
Sorry, but there’s a hard cap: If you made $1 over the income thresholds, you get nothing.
About adjusted gross income: that’s total taxable income (wages from a job, dividends, business income or capital gains) minus specific deductions, like student loan interest paid or contributions to certain retirement accounts like a 401k. In other words, just because you make more than $75,000 doesn’t mean you won’t qualify for the rebate once those deductions are subtracted to arrive at adjusted gross income.
How will the checks be distributed?
The Department of Revenue will use your banking information or address on your 2021 tax returns to either distribute the funds directly into your bank account or mail you a paper check.
Important! If you’ve changed their address or banking information since their 2021 tax return, you can go to the Department of Revenue’s new portal (taxrebate.mn.gov/submit) to update your information. Deadline: July 28, 2023, at 5 p.m. CT.
Minnesotans who died before Jan. 1, 2023, are not eligible for the rebate check.
Is there anything else?
The rebate checks came in much smaller than originally proposed by Gov. Tim Walz, but lawmakers are touting other benefits, like the child tax credit, which people will start getting next year. An estimate from Columbia University found that the child tax credit will reduce childhood poverty rates in Minnesota by one-third.
The child tax credit and a working family credit are aimed at low-income families. The size of each depends on income, and the two are combined together.
The full child tax credit is $1,750 per child, which begins to phase out for married filers who make $35,000 annually and $29,500 for single taxpayers.
According to the Legislature’s nonpartisan staff, here are a few examples of the amounts and income phase outs for the child and working family tax credits:
- Married parents with one child under 18:
- Maximum combined child and working family credit is $2,100. Minimum credit is $1,750.
- Begins to phase out at $35,000 of annual gross income, fully phased out at $52,500.
- Married parents with two children under 18:
- Maximum combined child and working family credit is $3,850. Minimum credit is $3,500.
- Begins to phase out at $35,000 annual gross income, fully phased out at $67,083.
- Single parent with one child under 18:
- Maximum combined child and working family credit is $2,100. Minimum credit is $1,750.
- Begins to phase out at $35,000 of annual gross income, fully phased out at $47,000.
- Single parent with two children under 18:
- Maximum combined child and working family credit is $3,850. Minimum credit is $3,500.
- Begins to phase out at $35,000 of annual gross income, fully phased out at $61,583.
My property taxes are skyrocketing — is help on the way?
The Legislature approved a one-time increase in the 2022 Homestead Credit Refund by over 20%. The Department of Revenue said it plans to start issuing the larger refunds in mid-July for renters and mid-September for homeowners.
The Legislature also changed the renter’s tax credit so people will claim the refund on their income tax returns starting in 2025.
I want to buy an EV — is there a deal?
The Department of Commerce has not launched its Minnesota Electric Vehicle Rebate program yet and does not have an estimate for when people can begin to apply for a rebate check.
But once the program is ready, a person may receive a rebate check up to $2,500. An electric vehicle may qualify for a rebate check if it meets the following conditions:
- It was purchased on or after May 25, 2023.
- It’s a new electric vehicle with a list price of $55,000 or less (not including taxes and fees).
- It’s a used electric vehicle with a list price of $25,000 or less (not including taxes and fees). The used car may qualify for up to a $600 rebate check.
The credit’s amount doesn’t depend on a person’s income.
How about an electric bike?
Beginning July 1, 2024, Minnesotans can apply for a rebate check to help with the cost of their electric bike. The Legislature allocated $6 million for the rebate program from fiscal years 2024-2025.
Minnesotans can get up to $1,500, though the amount is dependent on your income.
This article was republished with permission from the Minnesota Reformer (MinnesotaReformer.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.