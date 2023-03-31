by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Election day for Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) $94 million facilities referendum is approaching quickly. The special election is taking place on April 11. Voters can also cast their ballots early now at the district office.
The referendum has two questions, and the first question must pass for the second to also pass. The first question would allow the district to borrow $72.5 million for facility projects, including remodeling classrooms to create flexible learning areas at the district’s elementary schools, adding on to Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) elementary schools for cafeteria and student support services space and to help move programming up from basement areas, and addressing some deferred maintenance needs at WAPS’ elementary schools, as well as the middle school. At the high school, the first question also includes creating flexible learning spaces, remodeling the career and technical education area, remodeling space for a special education program and addressing some deferred maintenance needs. In addition, remodeling some space to create an activity and fitness area at the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC), as well as remodeling restrooms and upgrading bleachers at Paul Giel Field, are part of the first question. The second question, at $21.74 million, includes adding a gym and locker rooms, remodeling current locker rooms, remodeling the music area and remodeling some classrooms, all at the high school.
The referendum does not include about $15.6 million of lower-priority deferred maintenance projects throughout the district.
The projects’ costs would be financed with a 20-year bond, or debt. The district’s tax consultant, Ehlers, projected the average interest rate would be 5.5%. Ehlers also projected that for the owner of a $150,000 home, the tax impact for taxes payable in 2024 would be $172; for the owner of a $200,000 home, the impact would be $247 a year; and for the owner of a $300,000 home, the impact would be $395 a year.
Meanwhile, the district is installing geothermal HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems at W-K and Jefferson at a cost of about $25.8 million. The School Board previously issued about $16 million in bonds for the projects and agreed to cover the costs over that number with more bonds or other possible funding, such as federal grants and tax credits. That other funding has not yet been secured. Last fall, Ehlers estimated that the tax impact, if the board issued $8 million more in bonds, would be $9 for taxes payable in 2024 for the owner of a $200,000 home. With the projects’ current cost of about $25.8 million, the board may have to sell about $10 million in bonds, and there may be more of a tax impact.
Community members can cast their ballots early now at the district office, 903 Gilmore Avenue in Winona, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on business days until election day. On election day, they can vote at their polling place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Polling places are at the Winona Family Community Center, West End Rec Center, East End Rec Center, National Guard Armory and Goodview Fire Station.
Voters can find their polling place at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.
The Winona Family Community Center at 1756 Kraemer Drive in Winona is the polling place for those in:
- Winona Ward 1, Precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4
- Winona Ward 2, Precinct 1
The West End Rec Center at 800 West Fifth in Winona is the polling place for those in:
- Winona Ward 2, Precincts 2, 3 and 4
- Winona Ward 3, Precinct 1
The East End Rec Center at 210 Zumbro Street in Winona is the polling place for those in:
- Winona Ward 3, Precincts 2, 3 and 4
- Winona Ward 4, Precincts 1 and 2
The National Guard Armory at 1303 Homer Road in Winona is the polling place for those in:
- Winona Ward 4, Precincts 3 and 4
- Dakota, Homer Township, Warren Township
- Wiscoy Township, Hart Township, New Hartford Township
- Richmond Township, Wilson Township, Pleasant Hill Township
The Goodview Fire Station at 4135 Fifth Street in Goodview is the polling place for those in:
- Goodview Precinct 1, 2A, 2B
- Minnesota City, Rollingstone, Hillsdale Township
- Norton Township, Minneiska, Stockton
- Mount Vernon Township, Rollingstone Township
