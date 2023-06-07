by GABRIEL HATHAWAY and CHRIS ROGERS
Governor Tim Walz signed a bill into law last Tuesday legalizing recreational marijuana use for adults in the state. This makes Minnesota the 23rd state to pass such a bill, and locals greeted the development with a mixture of concern, excitement, and indifference.
Starting on August 1, possession and use of specific amounts of cannabis will be legal. This means adults 21 years and older can possess up to two pounds of flower in a private residence or two ounces of cannabis flower in public. They may also transport or possess in public up to eight grams of concentrate and 800 milligrams of edibles. Finally, adults 21 years and older can grow up to eight cannabis plants but no more than four may be mature at a time and the plants must be secured in an enclosed locked space out of public view. Marijuana may be used on private property or at events with proper permitting, and use at schools, correctional facilities or places where it could be inhaled by a minor is prohibited.
The new law will also address expungement or resentencing of cannabis-related convictions. To regulate the new cannabis industry, the law establishes the Office of Cannabis Management to regulate cannabis sales. Although possession of cannabis will be legal in August, sales for legal adult-use cannabis will not begin until early 2025.
“We’ve known for too long that prohibiting the use of cannabis hasn’t worked. By legalizing adult-use cannabis, we’re expanding our economy, creating jobs, and regulating the industry to keep Minnesotans safe,” Walz said.
All of Winona’s legislators, Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona), Sen. Steve Drazowski (R-Mazeppa), Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona), and Rep. Steven Jacob (R-Altura), voted against the recreational marijuana bill.
“I did not support it, I haven’t supported it in all of its various versions that have been presented,” Drazowski said in regards to the recreational marijuana bill passing. Drazowski went on to comment that the bill would cause more harm than good. Miller echoed this, stating, “So while I understand why some folks support legalizing recreational marijuana, I'm concerned about the very serious potential consequences.”
Conversely, Justin Johnson, co-owner of the Winona hemp product store Rippled Leaf, said that he has been following the bill nearly from the beginning and is excited for it to finally pass.
Winona Mayor Scott Sherman said the city is in a wait-and-see moment regarding the bill: “I haven’t heard of any huge issues. Probably more alcohol-related issues this year than marijuana issues, and I would kind of expect the same even with the full legalization of marijuana in Minnesota.”
“It brings up a lot of enforcement questions for me and public safety concerns,” Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said of legalizing marijuana. Ganrude and Miller were both concerned that legalization would lead to an uptick in impaired driving and crashes. “It really comes down to the number of impaired drivers on the road,” Ganrude said. “There’s too many out there already, and this is going to increase that drastically.”
A study by researchers at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found a 6.5% increase in the rate of crashes with injuries following the legalization of recreational marijuana across multiple states and a 2.3% increase in fatal crashes. Miller and Ganrude both cited a study from the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program finding that traffic deaths in Colorado increased by 29% since legalization and traffic deaths involving marijuana rose from 55 in 2013 to 131 in 2020. “I sure hope we don’t see that jump,” Ganrude said.
Another factor that complicates enforcement is the lack of a convenient test to tell whether someone is actively impaired, such as breathalyzers for alcohol, the sheriff said. “We don’t have anything for marijuana for that, so it’s going to be an issue for us to do our investigation and our enforcement of the law,” he stated. He added, “In these cases, we’re going to have less evidence to present to the judge and the jury.”
Pelowski said a similar concern from a local business stuck with him. “‘If you legalize marijuana, then figure out a way for us to tell that one of our employees is high. Because we have people driving trucks, we have people using dangerous equipment, and we’d like to have a way to figure out if they’re high,’” Pelowski said, recounting the business owner’s message. “And we haven’t done that yet.” Between the challenges for law enforcement and employers, Pelowski continued, “All of those things add up to more problems than you’re solving by legalizing it.”
Local law enforcement has for years evaluated whether motorists are driving high through the use of drug recognition experts (DREs), who are certified in advanced field sobriety testing for controlled substances, and blood tests. While controlled substance DWIs are already common, Ganrude said, he’s concerned there will be more. With only three DRE-certified deputies on his force of 26, Ganrude wants to get more deputies trained as DREs, but he said it’s one more thing on a long list of additional training being required of peace officers in recent years.
At an April Winona County Board meeting, members of the Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) shared concerns about youth using marijuana, something Miller echoed. According to the CDC, the use of marijuana by teens — whose brains are still developing — is associated with cognitive difficulties and social challenges. Similar to Minnesota’s decision to raise the legal age for tobacco, the legislature set the legal age for marijuana use at 21 in an effort to prevent minors from accessing it. However, ASAP Board member Helen Bagshaw said, “The more it becomes normalized and legalized, the more our youth are going to say, ‘Hey, it must be OK.’”
“In the real world, this stuff is all already out there,” County Board member Greg Olson said at the meeting in April. Olson went on to say that the recreational marijuana bill would regulate it and make it safer.
Johnson echoed Olson’s sentiment, commenting that cannabis is already prevalent and the new bill would regulate the market and make it safer. “It is much easier to regulate something you can see,” he said. Johnson said that regulating cannabis would make it less likely for it to be laced with dangerous drugs like fentanyl and easier to track and shut down any shops that sell to minors.
Johnson also stressed the importance of education surrounding cannabis, “I do not want to see DWIs. The biggest thing with that is education. Do not let people assume it is a safe thing to drive while high. We have been neglecting cannabis and safe ways to use it because any use of it was banned.”
Olson talked about how cannabis helped a family member of his with epilepsy, saying, “It has helped his seizures; it has helped his quality of life.” Johnson had a similar story of cannabis helping his father with Lyme disease.
Will local governments enact limits?
Under the new law, Minnesota counties and cities can’t ban marijuana dispensaries entirely, but they do have some options to limit them. Cities or counties could limit the number of dispensaries to one per 12,500 residents, and they’re allowed to impose “reasonable restrictions” on where and when dispensaries can operate under their zoning codes. The law specifically allows local governments to ban dispensaries within 1,000 feet of a school and 500 feet of a daycare, park, or other public facility “regularly used by minors.”
Neither Winona County nor the city of Winona has adopted specific restrictions on retailers selling other cannabinoid products currently legal, and in interviews, Winona Mayor Scott Sherman and Winona County Board Chair Chris Meyer said there were no plans as of yet to do so for marijuana.
“I think in general, we’ll go with what the state comes up with,” Sherman said. “We’ll treat it or look at it like liquor — not within a certain distance of a school or daycare, certain hours of operation. I don’t have any problem with them.” He added, “I don’t see any reason to really restrict it. I haven’t had any constituents reach out and tell me they don’t want to see it. If anything I’ve had constituents reach out to me and ask what the process would be to get a permit.”
“I don’t have an opinion on what I think we ought to do at this point,” Meyer said. She said if the county did restrict dispensaries, she’d want to make sure it really made a difference — and didn’t just lead to people going to a dispensary across the county line. “We just want to make sure that we have a voice and we get funding and get help with any increases in substance abuse. I totally see that. Whether people do or do not want to use THC is their business; it’s not county business. But to the extent that it does affect what the county does, I do want the county to have a say and have solutions that don’t cost a lot of money and don’t hurt anybody.”
Ganrude pointed out he doesn’t have money in his budget to train more DREs. Under the new law, cities and counties will get a cut of the taxes on marijuana and will be able to charge license fees. However, Sherman said he doesn’t expect it’ll make a big difference in the budget for his city.
