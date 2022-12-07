by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Mars and aliens are at the center of the students’ ideas for Rube Goldberg machines. The Cotter Schools students are part of teams creating the machines for interscholastic competitions. An expanding STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) room at the school gives the students the space and materials to make the machines.
STEM Teacher Eric Paulsen said engineering classes and an art class take place in the room. Staff also use the room for student groups, such as the Rube Goldberg teams that develop chain-reaction machines and the bike lab, where students learn how to maintain bicycles. Staff also want to use the space to give students experience in areas including robotics, coding, rocketry and sewing. The room now houses resources such as a sewing machine and digital wind gauge kits. Staff aim to bring in more tools, Paulsen said. They also aim to incorporate STEM learning throughout classes at the school.
Opportunities such as the Rube Goldberg teams allow students to think creatively, test whether their ideas work and problem solve if the ideas do not pan out, Cotter Schools President Mary Eileen Fitch said. “So to create an environment where you have a teacher who is a guide to support, help them and maybe give them ideas but largely also to let them learn in a safe space with a lot of freedom to explore, that’s an awesome experience for students,” she said.
Students on the team appreciate collaborating. One team developing a Mars rover machine is considering how to fit their work in a 5-by-5-by-5 foot cube, for example. Another team, with notecards outlining each step in the reaction for their Area 51-themed machine, wants to have a scene that resembles a mission control center and a rocket that appears ready to launch. Student Alejandro Martinez said he has enjoyed “being able to share ideas” and “being able to be as creative as you want.”
Previously, there was not as large a defined space for such learning, Fitch said, and students worked with teachers in classrooms for some activities. That meant there was not as much room for tools, she added. Now, the room provides a dedicated area for students to creatively work on STEM projects, she said. “We really think this is going to allow for additional experiences for students,” she said.
“I hope students would walk into this room and feel, ‘This is where I can make it happen. This is my space. And these are my tools and my resources,’” Paulsen said.
Plans for the space were developed as Cotter renovated and added to a building, now named St. Joseph Hall. The school opened the building last school year. Staff and students have used the room since then. Grants and donations have helped create the space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.